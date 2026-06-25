New City Hall Annex Mural Highlights The City’s Natural Surroundings

Argentine born artist Cecilia Lueza strapped into her safety harness and climbed high into the air on a hydro lift. She got her paintbrush ready and began painting the wings of a bird on a brand-new mural on the corner of the City Hall Annex building.

The vertical, tall-towering mural covers all three walls in bright hues of blue, green, orange and red. On the walls facing East 11th Street two birds are seen flying. The outline and stencil of two more birds, waiting to be completed, are visible on the other two walls.

The artist’s husband, Richard, watched as his wife added more color to the mural representing the blue waters of the Tennessee River, the lush greenery and rolling hills of the Scenic City, our wildlife and our natural surroundings. Using geometric styling and mixed media, the mural extends upwards toward the city’s skyline.

Lueza is an accomplished artist who has several commissioned murals in her former hometown of Tampa Bay and neighboring St. Peterburg, Fla. Since 2000, the artist has been working on a variety of public art projects in many cities throughout the United States. Her work has been exhibited at Art Miami, Arteamericas, and Scope Miami Beach.

She said the base coating of the mural required the assistance of two additional painters and used roughly 20 gallons of paint. According to a press release the project was initiated through a privately funded Art in Neighborhoods grant awarded to the MLK Neighborhood Association.

Lueza said the mural was originally proposed for the Norfolk Southern Railroad underpass on MLK Blvd., but they ran into several issues, and they had to go back to the drawing board to find a new location.

The artist was chosen by the MLK District community selection panel in 2020 and has been under contract with the City since May 2021. The revised final design for the current site was approved by the Chattanooga Public Art Commission and the MLK Neighborhood Association board earlier this year, according to the release.

In addition to the years spent planning and designing the mural and finding the right location, Lueza has spent countless hours painting and working on every detail. She said there is plenty left to finish and that once the mural is done the city is planning a formal unveiling ceremony.

“The MLK Neighborhood Association is thrilled to see this project finally come to life at the City Hall Annex,” said MLK Neighborhood Association President Merri Mai Williamson in the release. “While the path to completion had its challenges, our community’s vision for a vibrant, welcoming gateway to our district remained steadfast. We are grateful for the partnership with Public Art Chattanooga, which brings a beautiful, meaningful work of art to our neighborhoods.”

Public Art Chattanooga has completed 20 projects in 14 different neighborhoods since 2006.

“Our Art in Neighborhoods projects foster community pride by celebrating the unique culture of our neighborhoods,” said Kate Kirnie, Public Art Manager with the City of Chattanooga in the release. “In this mural, the artist Cecilia Lueza uses the unifying power of nature to uplift the surrounding area and define a vibrant sense of place connecting 11th Street with the flourishing arts and culture scene of the MLK District.”