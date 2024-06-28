New Riverpark Public Art Dedicated At Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead

Thursday evening, Public Art Chattanooga and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center hosted a dedication of the newly installed Unearthing Boldness by artist Rondell Crier, a tribute to Bessie Smith and Blue Goose Hollow.

The Blue Goose Hollow Artistic Trailhead Marker Project aims to celebrate Chattanooga's Black history by spotlighting Bessie Smith, who was born in the city in 1894 and rose to prominence as the "Empress of the Blues." Her influence on American music and the success of Black artists remains profound.

Sadly, Blue Goose Hollow, once a predominantly Black community, was lost during redevelopment in the 1950s, displacing over 1,400 residents and demolishing more than 1,100 buildings.

Local artist Rondell Crier, renowned for his transformative artistry and community impact, was selected through a national call to artists to craft a marker honoring Bessie Smith and Blue Goose Hollow.

Originating his career in New Orleans, Louisiana, with YAYA, a youth arts organization where he later became Creative Director for over a decade, Crier's journey led him to Chattanooga following Hurricane Katrina.

Since then, he has become an integral figure, celebrated for his sculptures, murals, installations, and community projects illuminating and healing the city. Crier’s work, Unearthing Boldness, truly reflects the spirit and character of Black Chattanooga and of Bessie herself.

“This artistic marker is symbolic of strength, joy, and resilience.” Crier states, “It is meant to capture the boldness of Bessie’s ancestry and the lineage of all people who have been displaced from this land. Made of black materials and material coated black to represent the survival and innovative nature of Black People, their life and death in the shadow of capitalism, their embodiment of all colors, and their black essence.”

Beyond Chattanooga, Crier has exhibited widely across cities like Detroit, Houston, and Miami, earning accolades such as an artist residency grant from Glass House Collective and a Footprint Foundation Award. His commitment to merging art with activism is evident in projects like the mural at the Hunter Museum, showcasing his dedication and artistic prowess.

The Bessie Smith & Blue Goose Hollow Artistic Marker project is a collaborative effort involving the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Public Art Chattanooga, ArtsBuild, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga Neighborhoods Arts Partnership, and RISE Chattanooga, with support from the Lyndhurst Foundation.