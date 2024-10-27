New Shine! Exhibition At In-Town Gallery Celebrates The Season

“Shine!” is In-Town Gallery’s 50th Holiday Show, and they are getting into the holiday spirit with style.

Shine! celebrates this holiday season of goodwill, togetherness, and giving. And while days are getting darker and shorter, all new artwork lights up the gallery walls.

Discover fine craft and art in every price range, from a small ‘just right’ accent piece to large bold pieces that transform a room. And be sure to check out the unique handmade ornaments and gift items priced from $15-75!

First Friday, November 1st, also means another installment of the Chattanooga Art Crawl, featuring many of Chattanooga’s art galleries, including:

In-Town Gallery

Area 61

AVA

Northside Gallery

Gallery 1401

Stove Works

Gannon Art

Visions Gallery

Hart Gallery

Wavelength Space

Visitors receive a fun “passbook” which will be stamped at each gallery they visit on the list. When filled, it can be turned in for special coupons, discounts, “art treasure” or more! Hours for the crawl are 5-9.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com as well as on Facebook and Instagram.