Opening Reception For New Mark & Melissa Gates Arts Exhibition At Area 61 Gallery This Thursday

Area 61 Gallery is hosting an opening reception Thursday, April 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm for their latest Featured Artists' Show, "Perfect Pairing", featuring the art of Melissa and Mark Gates.

Their collaborative pieces are described by the couple as two hearts finally creating as one, delivering lively pieces that juxtapose Mark's textural distortions with Melissa's steady-handed realism.

The Gates' travel extensively throughout the United States exhibiting and selling their work at juried art shows and festivals.

"Their latest works, featuring some exciting new collaborations, will debut during this show in their hometown of Chattanooga will be on display and available for purchase at Area 61 Gallery through May," notes Area 61 gallery director Keeli Crewe. "Come out and meet Mark and Melissa during pur special opening reception this Thursday."

Area 61 will also be open for their monthly First Friday open house April 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The monthly First Friday open house is a regular opportunity to see what's new in the gallery and mix and mingle with all of their thirty local artists.

"Melissa and Mark will be supporting the great work of The McKamey Animal Center at the MAC GALA annual fundraising event on Friday night and won't be able to attend the First Friday April gallery event," Crewe explains.

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street, Suite 100 (black awning left of the Tivoli Theatre). Learn more online at area61gallery.com