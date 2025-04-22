Our Voices | Chattanooga Presents "Artivism: Our Voices In Action"

Our Voices | Chattanooga is excited to announce its upcoming event, "Artivism: Our Voices in Action," an immersive workshop exploring the powerful role of art in fostering civic engagement and positive community development, facilitated by Chattanooga poet, Erika Roberts.

This free event for young adults will be held at the downtown branch of the Chattanooga Public Library on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM EDT.

"Artivism: Our Voices in Action" is a comprehensive workshop where community members can connect, learn, and actively engage with art as a tool for civic expression and collective action.

Poet Erika Roberts will guide participants through a series of interconnected activities, including a collaborative art project, which allows attendees to contribute their own creativity to a larger piece, representing a unified vision for civic engagement. Information and resources from local nonprofit organizations will allow attendees to pursue their interests in continued community engagement.

"We believe that active participation and creative exploration are essential for a thriving and engaged citizenry," says Emily Compton, Manager of Content & Engagement at WTCI PBS, one of the partners on the project.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged through the Eventbrite link.

Our Voices | Chattanooga is created by WTCI PBS, Chattamatters, La Paz Chattanooga, WUTC, and The Enterprise Center. It is a non-partisan, bilingual voter education series that aims to increase civic engagement among young people in our region.

The following organizations have signed up to share resources at the event: La Paz Chattanooga, Waterways, ArtsBuild, Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga, League of Women Voters of Chattanooga, Bridge Refugee Services, CALEB, Lookout Mountain Conservancy, and Rhyme N Chatt.

This event reflects their commitment to empowering individuals and building a stronger, more engaged Chattanooga through creative expression and community collaboration in a nonpartisan workshop setting focused on civic engagement.

Event Details: