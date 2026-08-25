Painter Brandi Donan Brings Cocktails To Artistic Life With "Art Of Spirits" Book

For the last three years oil painter Brandi Donan visited, interviewed and listened to local cocktail creators learning how they tell their stories through drinks. The conversations turned into 50 different oil paintings showcasing Donan’s interpretation of each cocktail in her upcoming book, Art of Spirits.

At its heart, Art of Spirits is a book about storytelling. A cocktail creator begins the story through flavor, aroma and ingredients, and Donan continues it through paint, interpreting each drink through her own visual narrative. In some cases, local poets add another voice, writing poems inspired by what they see in her paintings.

“A painter paints a story. A bartender pours one,” Donan said as we sat down for a cup of coffee at Mad Priest Coffee Roasters.

Donan said she has always made things with her hands. As a young child growing up in Indiana, she often visited her grandmother, who lived across the street.

“We would always watch Bob Ross paint the little trees on TV,” she said. “Grandma was an artist as well and she painted all the time. I would go to her house and we would just paint. I would always get mad because my paintings never looked as good as hers.”

But as time passed and life took its course, art was replaced with a nursing career.

“Because supposedly you can’t make money being an artist,” she said. After moving to Chattanooga with her husband and having a child Donan left the nursing industry.

“It was just never my passion,” she said.

Her friend was pregnant and Donan was in charge of throwing the baby shower. Donan found a cute drawing on Etsy, and she realized she would be able to draw it making it more personal and less expensive. It also reignited her passion for making art.

“I put my son down for a nap and I started drawing and I lost myself,” she said. “My son woke up and I thought wow that was a short nap then I looked at the time, and it had been three hours. Something inside me just changed. I just knew it was the right time. It opened something within me, and I remembered that feeling of being present and I haven’t stopped painting since.”

Donan started going to Townsend Atelier, a place that offers various art workshops, classes, lectures and more.

“People from all over the country and all over the world teach there and we have some amazing artists here too,” she said. Donan said she made art a daily habit.

“I would put my son to bed for a nap, and I would paint and draw every single day,” she said.

The inspiration for Art of Spirits came from taking her aunt and uncle out for cocktails when they came to visit her.

“I saw how creative the bartenders are at mixing flavors and aromas and how they know how to pair certain ingredients with other certain ingredients,” she said. It just felt similar to painting. I might just use something simple like a chair and the way the light is hitting it. The process felt similar. And I thought wouldn’t it be cool to kind of flip how people view art.”

Donan said art is not just canvas and it’s not just paint.

“It can be a cocktail,” she said. “It can be this beautiful creation. I thought it would be cool to take an oil painter and a bartender and put our artwork together in the same media.”

Creating the book took three years as Donan talked to bartenders, learning about their cocktail, the inspiration behind them and the bartender’s thought process. Once she learned about a specific cocktail, she created a painting showing her own interpretation.