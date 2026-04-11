Painter Elise Dryden Can’t Remember A Time When She Wasn't Creating

Elise Dryden is a Chattanooga-based painter and live event artist who grew up in Augusta, Georgia, and has crafted beautiful, emotionally expressive art pieces for the past eight years while also creating live, real-time wedding paintings for the past four.

One of Elise’s main artistic niches is her live wedding paintings, which often capture very real moments during the wedding, such as the first kiss, the bride throwing the bouquet, the first dance, or other certain parts of the ceremony into the painting.

The result is often tender and heartfelt, with an expressive color palette that captures the essence and atmosphere of the moment without being hyperrealistic. By the end of one’s special day, they will have a personalized, fully finished painting of the key moments of the event, ready to be hung.

Elise graduated from Covenant College in Chattanooga in 2023 and spent a five-week art residency in Tetouan, Morocco, in February of 2025. On her flight over from the Tangier airport to the city she was residing in, she noticed the olive trees scattered on the hillside, leading her to ultimately be reminded of her faith and Jesus’ humanity when he cried out to God at the Mount of Olives before his arrest and crucifixion.

This, in turn, inspired her to create her piece, In the Olive Groves, which is an unfinished collection that explores secondary suffering, Christ’s calling out to his father in the Garden of Gethsemane, and how a garden can be a place of hope, where one can rejoice in the good of life and lament evil.

In speaking with Elise about how Chattanooga inspires her as a painter and even shows up in her paintings, Elise mentioned that she is inspired by the landscapes of the city and the way light and shadows move on Earth.

“My work is inspired by light and shadows landing on the earth in front of us. Chattanooga is full of these moments, so it is a joy to live here and to get to create from the brightness of the spaces I am in. Being amongst growth in nature and spaces that humans interact with slowly and casually is a part of what I enjoy to create from.

Whether it is a wall we pass by on our commute that has shadows dancing from the vines above, a magnificent elm tree in Jefferson Heights Park, or the golden light at sunset on the sides of buildings. My eyes are always looking for the shadows and highlights, and it is a joy to get to learn from those moments.”

Elise then discussed how she first started painting and when she was first drawn to art, stating that she doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t creating.

“I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t creating. I have always enjoyed using my hands to maneuver materials for projects, building, and crafts as a kid. I tapped into painting at around age 14 and have continued ever since. My practice was so much of just replicating things that I liked visually: florals, logos, landscapes, zentangle, and other various “Pinterest” ideas.

I was consistently reminded by friends, family, and strangers at markets that I should keep creating. I decided to go to school for it after this encouragement, and my work continued to grow. It feels like the pursuit went both ways. I pursued making good work, and then people pursued wanting it to be in their home.”

Elise went on to speak in more detail about her local Chattanooga connection and what it means to be a local artist.

“I am a person that enjoys my local connection to people as much as being a local artist. I enjoy knowing people and learning from what is happening in my friends’ thoughts. An example of being a ‘local artist’ is that I was talking to a friend recently, and she felt that there were so many things happening in our circles near and far that have created deep pain and depression.