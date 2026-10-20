Tickets On Sale For The Performing Arts League's “On The Town: Fashion & The Arts”

The Performing Arts League (PAL) hosts On the Town: Fashion & the Arts on Friday, October 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Walden Club downtown.

The event is a fundraiser to provide scholarships and grants that support, promote, and fund youth involvement in the arts.

On the Town features a luncheon and fashion show that focuses on the creativity of locally owned area boutiques. This year’s featured boutiques are Ruby’s Warehouse and K: A Boutique by Katherine Roberts.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in “A Night on the Town” silent auction that includes fine dining at area restaurants, performances by local arts organizations, and other fun community opportunities.

Tickets are available for purchase through Saturday, October 24 on the Performing Arts League (PAL) website at www.palchattanooga.org.

“PAL’s annual fundraisers support our ongoing mission to fund arts education opportunities through scholarships to talented young performers in the areas of Dance, Music and Theater,” said PAL president Karen Wilson. “We also provide grants to area nonprofit performing arts organizations whose programs support and train them. We invite the public to join us in helping continue our mission to ensure the future of the arts in our community, as well as enable outstanding young performing artists to realize their dreams.”

Since 2014, the Performing Arts League has awarded over $350,000 in scholarships and grants that benefit a wide range of youth arts programs and aspiring young performers throughout Hamilton County.