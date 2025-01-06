Photographic Society of Chattanooga Launches Youth Photography Showcase

In order to get young people involved in photography, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga annually sponsors the Youth Photography Showcase for students ages 14 through 18 and attending high school or its equivalent.

The goal is to highlight outstanding photographs from high school age students from public, private, and home schools as well as youth groups.

This is an excellent opportunity for students to share their work across all boundaries and receive recognition for their efforts.

The 2025 Youth Photography Showcase (in its 19th year) opens on January 13 and will close on February 15, 2025. There is no entry fee.

For 2025, there are six categories:

Architecture

People/Animals

Scapes

Photojournalism

Color Photographer's Choice

Monochrome Photographer's Choice

PSC will have three distinguished judges scoring submissions to determine First, Second, Third places and Honorable Mentions in each category for digital images and for prints. All accepted images and prints will be projected, and winners will be announced at the YPS Awards Program (the Youth Photography Showcase) in March.

Selected images from each school will be sent to the Photography Society of America to compete with students worldwide. Each year we have seen images accepted by PSA and there have been winners from local submissions.

There will be a cash prize for the Best of Show and ribbons for first, second, third, and honorable mention in each category. Certificates will be given for images selected to be sent to the Photographic Society of America for competition there.

Go to the PSC website at chattanoogaphoto.org/contests/youth-photography for more details, such as required sizing information and the submission form.