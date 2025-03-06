“Pink Silo” Exhibit Opening On First Friday At Wavelength Space

Wavelength Space is thrilled to announce Pink Silo, a juried exhibition presented in collaboration with the Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at UTC, in honor of Women’s History Month.

Pink Silo celebrates artistic forms, materials, and color palettes historically associated with femininity—categories that have often been dismissed or undervalued in the fine art world.

Drawing from the term pink-collar, which describes professions associated with women that have been historically devalued, Pink Silo highlights these overlooked elements through fiber art, beadwork, pastels, glitter, and more.

Featuring works from 22 artists from across the Southeastern U.S., this exhibition brings together both established and emerging creators whose work challenges traditional hierarchies of fine art.

Juried by Sarah Moore (Director, AVA’s Four Bridges Arts Festival), Faron Kilburn (Faculty, UTC’s Women, Gender, and Sexuality Department), Raquel Mullins (Director, Wavelength Space), and Wavelength’s student curatorial interns, Lillian Dent and Camryn Mitchell—the exhibition showcases an exciting range of perspectives and mediums.

Everyone is invited to the Opening Reception, which will be held on Friday, March 7, to celebrate the artists and their work.

Reserve your appointment to see the show in person through March 16th at booking.appointy.com