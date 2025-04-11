Print-Making And 3D Art Exhibitions Coming Soon to AVA's Northshore Gallery

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) announces two new exhibits opening at their Frazier Avenue location next week.

In the Main Gallery, An AVA Member Print-Making Show, featuring works from several of AVA’s Member Artists. In the Landis Education Gallery, they will be featuring local student works from the Creative Discovery Museum’s CityArts Program.

Both exhibitions will open with a public reception on Wednesday, April 23rd from 6-9 PM. They will be on display through June 6th, 2025 during normal gallery hours.

Main Gallery: An AVA Member Print-Making Show

This exhibit showcases the diversity and creative range of printmaking by AVA’s artist members. From traditional techniques to contemporary approaches, the show celebrates the bold, experimental, and expressive nature of the medium.

The show will include relief prints (woodcut and linocut), to intaglio (engraving and etching), planographic printing (lithographs), screen-prints, collagraphs, and a few mixed media pieces that incorporate a particular process.

AVA is also launching a new flat file display and loose editions of certain works in the show will be available for sale in the flat drawers.

Featured artists include: Adrienne Powell, Aimee Maschhoff, Alex Birghenthal, Alex Vargas, Amy Ramirez, Anna Myers, Barbara Ensley, Carrie Pendergrass, D.W Gram, Dona Barnett, Eilin Midtbø, Faye Ives, Janet Campbell Bradley, Josiah Stam, Juanita Tumelaire, Kelly Spell, Laura Peterson, Leila Ruth Vaughn, Leslie Dulin, Lisa Houser, Mary Ahern, Matthew Monahan, Melanie Mitchell Tucker, Meredith Olinger, Miki Boni, Nicci Schwartz, and Valerie Dibble

Landis Education Gallery: Creative Discovery Museum’s CityArts Program

CityArts is an after-school artist residency program serving middle and high school students at Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts. The program pairs artists with students to develop skills, create new artwork, and co-facilitate public arts programs. CityArts is a Creative Discovery Museum program, funded by a grant through the City of Chattanooga.

The work on display was created by ten student participants in the 3D Cardboard Sculpting Residency with Jessalyn Beasley, and ten students in the Pottery Residency with Joy Leister.

The Association for Visual Arts’ mission is to strengthen and promote the artistic ecosystem of Chattanooga’s visual artists, art enthusiasts and arts-based institutions. To learn more, visit avarts.org.