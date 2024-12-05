Public Art Commission Selects Ebony Bolt To Create Walnut St. Bridge Art Project

The City of Chattanooga is thrilled to announce the selection of New York-based artist Ebony Bolt to create a dynamic public art installation as part of the Walnut Street Bridge renovation project.

Known for her vibrant and community-focused designs, Ebony Bolt was chosen through a rigorous and collaborative process aimed at identifying an artist with the expertise to deliver on this unique and time-sensitive initiative.

To meet the project's tight timeline and unique needs, the Chattanooga Public Art Commission (CPAC) implemented an expedited selection process. Partnering with Via Partnership, a firm experienced in municipal and transportation-focused art projects, CPAC conducted a limited competition, inviting a select group of qualified artists.

From seven applicants, a committee of local leaders and arts professionals reviewed submissions, shortlisted candidates on October 28, 2024, and conducted interviews with three finalists on November 1, 2024. The process ensured a high-quality outcome aligned with the project's goals.

By a decisive margin, Ebony Bolt was selected for her exceptional artistic vision and her thoughtful approach to community representation and engagement.

Ebony Bolt brings a wealth of experience in creating public art that celebrates community vibrancy and diversity. With a background in fashion as a CAD Print Designer, her work integrates bold patterns and motifs inspired by urban landscapes, nature, and traditional textiles. Her previous projects include activating interim flood protection barriers at South Street Seaport and enhancing streetscapes through NYC Department of Transportation’s Art Program.

“I believe it is important to incorporate motifs that provide a visual guide to the site-specific areas my work is featured in”, says Ebony. “After learning about the project, I felt inspired to honor veterans while highlighting the role of art as a tool for community connection. The Walnut Street Bridge serves as both a literal and symbolic vehicle for bringing people together.”

Ebony Bolt will visit Chattanooga from December 5–7 to conduct a site visit and meet with the local community. She will develop a proposal and implementation plan, to be reviewed and approved by the selection committee and CPAC. The installation process will begin in late February or early March 2025, prior to the planned closure of the Walnut Street Bridge.

Local vendors will play a key role in fabricating and installing the artwork, ensuring a collaborative and community-driven effort.

As a second phase of the bridge detour project, a mural will be commissioned for the Veterans Bridge off-ramp on the downtown side of the river.

The Walnut Street Bridge Renovation Project is set to begin on March 17th, 2025. For more information on the project, visit www.walnutstreetbridge.com