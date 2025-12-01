Putting The FUN in FUNctional At In-Town Gallery With Ceramic Artist Jonathan Clardy

“Why shouldn’t the things we use in everyday life be both functional and fun?” asks ceramic artist Jonathan Clardy. Or put another way, Clardy seeks to put the FUN in FUNctional!

T

he knowledge that people interact with his craft inspires Jonathan to go beyond a dull ‘dinnerware’ approach to this everyday art. His cups, vases, and ramen bowls tease the eye and delight the user.

Offering great holiday gift possibilities, Jonathan’s show runs at the North Shore's In-Town Gallery on Frazier Ave. until December 31st, with an opening reception set for this Friday, December 5th, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

And there’s more! Jonathan Clardy will be demonstrating how he makes his pottery, and doing wheel work in the gallery on Saturday, Dec. 20th, from Noon to 5:00 pm/

“My work,” he says, “is all about making cool stuff out of mud, Each piece I create begins with an intended function. I ask: how can someone use this? As that intention joins with the natural element of clay, the shape and detail emerge, I hope the additional ingredient of happiness is present.”

Clardy’s introduction to pottery came in 1995 while taking a class at Chattanooga State, and over the next 30 years, the challenge and tactile pleasure of the ancient art of pottery never faded. Jonathan still finds joy in seeing people drinking from his cups, eating from his plates, and enjoying his designs.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

In-Town Gallery offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.