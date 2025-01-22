Radical Kindness III Art Exhibit Comes To The Jewish Cultural Center

Twenty-three artists from the greater Chattanooga area, Berlin, London, Israel and the United States in all media are exhibiting in the gallery at the Jewish Cultural Center until February 27.

Almost two years ago Robin Atlas and Nancy Current from the Vector Artist Initiative contacted the Jewish Federation about hosting an exhibit.

Founded in 2013, Vector Artist Initiative facilitates partnerships between exhibiting Jewish artists and arts organizations interested in using artwork as an educational opportunity for community engagement. VAI had already produced two Radical Kindness exhibits.

Previous VAI Radical Kindness exhibits were based around the concept that misery and hatred are the products of a toxic mix of intolerance, supremacism, and an unwillingness to listen to what others have to say.

The Federation agreed to a joint exhibit with several conditions including both Jewish and non-Jewish artists, an open call to Chattanooga area artists, and that work would be selected by Ann Treadwell, Chief Impact Officer and Gallery Curator.

There is no cost to attend. Gallery Hours are Monday 9 am – 5 pm, Friday 9 am – 3 pm, or by appointment. For more information visit www.jewishchattanooga.com or call (423) 493-0270.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area.

Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.