Red Bank Public Art Board Completes Student Traffic Signal Box Art Project

The streets of Red Bank have received a vibrant, creative upgrade thanks to the talents of local youth. The Red Bank Public Art Board has announced the official completion of Phase 2 of the Traffic Signal Box Student Art Project, featuring original student artwork now installed on high-visibility utility boxes throughout the city.

The initiative transforms ordinary traffic signal boxes into public canvases that celebrate community identity and add beauty to everyday streetscapes. For this second phase, student artists from Red Bank Middle School and Red Bank High School were challenged to explore and express the theme, "What Inspires You."

The project invited approximately 110 students from Red Bank Middle School and Red Bank High School to create artwork inspired by the theme, "What Inspires You." Participating students included all seventh- and eighth-grade first-semester art students at RBMS and Art II and Art III students at RBHS.

The project was made possible through a partnership with Red Bank art teachers Amy Griffith and Jora Burnett, who each received a $250 stipend from the Public Art Board to help cover classroom supplies. Students developed designs that balanced personal expression with the unique challenge of creating artwork for a five-sided utility box. After reviewing submissions, teachers selected eight finalists, and the Public Art Board chose four winning designs based on artistic merit, composition, and thematic relevance.

The selected artists and installation locations are:

Kyi (Hannah) Evans and Jess (Alexis) Webster – 431 Morrison Springs Rd. at the US 27 North Off-Ramp

Sheny Samayoa Martinez – 672 Morrison Springs Rd. at the entrance to Red Bank High School

Ellie Murphy – 243 Signal Mountain Rd. at Baylor School Rd.

Marisa O'Dell – 4799 Dayton Blvd. at Browntown Rd.

"Projects like this are especially valuable because they give students a visible place within their community," said Amy Griffith. "When student artwork is displayed publicly, students feel seen, valued, and connected to the world around them. Opportunities like this help young artists recognize that their ideas and voices matter, and that they can make a positive impact on the spaces their community shares every day.”

Tessa Ross, Chair of the Red Bank Public Art Board, said the project demonstrates the value of investing in youth and public spaces.

“Seeing the final wrapped installations on our streets is a powerful reminder of what happens when we invest in our youth,” Ross said. “Over 100 students poured their hearts into this project, and the sheer caliber of their work proves that our young people have vital perspectives to share. Investing in public art is about so much more than aesthetics; it creates a profound sense of community identity and belonging for our neighbors.”

Ross stated that public art serves as a functional civic tool, acting as a natural traffic calming measure by visually activating the roads, encouraging drivers to be more alert, and making streets safer and more welcoming for pedestrians and commuters alike.

“We are incredibly proud of these student artists and look forward to seeing them formally recognized by the city.”

Mayor Stefanie Dalton praised the students and the collaborative effort behind the project.

"What an impressive and talented group of students we have at our Red Bank schools,” exclaimed Stefanie Dalton, Mayor of Red Bank. “We were so excited to work with them on this phase of our traffic signal art project, and they really showed up and showed out. Public art is always a wonderful thing, but working with our own Red Bank students made this project even more special.”

Mayor Dalton said it is important for students to feel seen, supported, and included in Red Bank’s public art spaces, making this collaboration especially meaningful for the community.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase the creativity and talent of these young artists," said Mayor Dalton. "They are the future leaders, thinkers, creators, and innovators of our city. The inspiration behind their artwork will not only brighten our community today but will continue to inspire others for years to come."

The four selected student artists will receive formal recognition this fall from the City of Red Bank and its Board of Commissioners for their winning designs and contributions to the community.

The Red Bank Public Art Board works to enrich the community through public art initiatives that celebrate local culture, encourage creative expression, and enhance the visual character of the city. Through partnerships with artists, educators, community organizations, and residents, the Board seeks to create meaningful artistic experiences that contribute to a vibrant and connected Red Bank.