In collaboration with Public Art Chattanooga and the city, Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is bringing “Borders,” an internationally recognized outdoor sculpture exhibition by Icelandic artist Steinunn Thórarinsdóttir, to Chattanooga.

The installation is complete and will remain in Chattanooga until May 2027.

“There are 11 pairs. Each one is a pair of each figure,” said Sculpture Fields at Montague Park Board President Kent Underwood. “One is aluminum and the other is cast iron. Seven of the pairs are in Sculpture fields and four pairs were installed at Coolidge Park.”

The installation features life-size, androgynous human figures modeled after the artist's son. Intentionally open to interpretation, the sculptures invite viewers to pause, reflect, and consider the shared humanity that connects us all.

Underwood said the opportunity to bring Borders to Chattanooga came through the friendship between Steinunn Thórarinsdóttir and Terry Karpowicz, a Chicago-based sculptor, public art organizer, and longtime curator of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. “He was an old friend of Sculpture Fields’ founder John Henry,” Underwood said.

"We are so excited to bring the work of Steinunn Thórarinsdóttir to Chattanooga and specifically to Sculpture Fields," said Karpowicz. "Keeping with our tradition of being a park within the city with international roots, we look forward to Steinunn's work energizing the entire community."

Underwood said the installation was supposed to travel to Washington D.C. but there was a hold up which opened an opportunity for it to come to Chattanooga. “It was a little bit of a sprint to get all the pieces put together and get all the partners in line, but we were able to pull it off,” Underwood said. “We were able to put it all together in a month and a half and complete the deal. It came from Springfield, Missouri, and we’re really excited about it.”

Borders was originally created for Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza near the United Nations Headquarters in New York City in 2011. The installation has traveled to multiple U.S. cities and sculpture venues, including Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Memphis' Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, and more recently the Sculptor Park in downtown Springfield, Missouri.

Underwood said that unlike some of the artist’s other works, this installation has never left the United States since it arrived 15 years ago. “It came here to New York and has stayed here traveling across the states,” he said.

Underwood said the public is encouraged to interact with the pairs. “There are four pairs of seated figures, and pairs of standing figures. There's one pair of kneeling figures, kneeling opposite each other. That one is in Coolidge Park. I think that's a cool location for it because it's close to the bank of the river. And it's just a lovely location for that one."

"A lot of people can interact with that,” he added. “The artist is always asking for pictures to see how people are interacting with her work. She wants to see the public sitting, standing, kneeling next to them. We’re excited to try to get some photos of that over the course of the next several months.”

Borders will complement an extraordinary collection of contemporary outdoor art, adding another internationally recognized artist to the park’s landscape. Along the riverfront, the sculptures will create unexpected encounters in a familiar public gathering space, inviting residents and visitors alike to experience the city with fresh eyes.