Resin Reflections: The Artistry Of Sarah Feustle Opens In March At In-Town Gallery

In-Town Gallery presents Resin Reflections: The Artistry of Sarah Feustle, opening Saturday, March 1st with an special reception on Friday, March 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is free to the public.

Sarah’s resin paintings explore the movement and vibrant color of rivers, oceans, and lakes, straddling the boundary of abstraction and realism. She infuses each painting with vibrant hues using alcohol inks and mica powders, while the resin enhances the image's depth.

“In my artwork,” Feustle says, “I seek to capture an experience of the sea, or our beautiful Tennessee rivers, by incorporating natural elements. The resin allows for an uncanny recreation of the froth of waves and the flow of the river, presenting the viewer with a world of tranquil energy.”

Sarah’s abstract ‘pour’ paintings have this same energy. These paintings feature intricate swirls and patterns enhanced with crushed mirror crystals that add reflected light to the image. The resin's fluidity and the mirror shards create a strong contrast that brings each piece to life.

Originally from Maryland, Sarah Feustle now lives in Harrison, TN. After retiring from a 30-year corporate career, she began creating resin art. She learned the process during the 2019 COVID lockdown and has focused on this medium since 2020. Her work recently took first place at the prestigious 52nd Bel Air Festival for Fine Arts.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft.

Visit them online at www.intowngallery.com