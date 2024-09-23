Revitalized First Friday Art Crawl Bands Together 11 Local Art Galleries

Get ready to experience a vibrant celebration of art and culture with the launch of "First Friday," a revitalized monthly art crawl happening across gallery spaces throughout the city.

The inaugural event will take place on Friday, October 4th, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM, with several galleries also offering open hours earlier in the day.

This city-wide event invites the community to explore the local art scene and connect with cultural happenings in Chattanooga. Each month, galleries will open their doors to the public, showcasing an exciting array of exhibitions, art installations, and creative works.

First Friday aims to foster a deeper connection between local artists, galleries, and the community, while also promoting a thriving arts culture in the city.

Participating galleries and spaces for the first event include:

Area 61 Gallery

AVA

ClearStory Arts

Gannon Art

Home Bar

ICA at UTC

In-Town Gallery

Northside Gallery

River Gallery

Stove Works

Wavelength Space

In addition to the exhibits, visitors are encouraged to pick up a Gallery Passport booklet at any participating location. As you explore the city's gallery spaces, collect stamps and stickers from each venue. After visiting multiple spaces over a few months, art crawlers can turn in their completed passports to receive a special gift filled with locally sourced goodies and gallery discounts.

Gallery crawlers can also stop into participating local bars and eateries, which will occasionally offer specialty drinks and discounts. This October, Home Bar is offering the "Gogh-ing Grey" cocktail with a $3 discount to Gallery Passport holders.

For updates on the event, a monthly roster of participating galleries, and more details, follow @First_Friday_Chatt on Instagram or First Friday Chattanooga on Facebook