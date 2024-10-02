Rick Sanders' Featured Artist Show Opens Friday At Area 61 Gallery

“The Many Faces & Phases of Rick Sanders”, a new featured artist show at Area 61 Gallery opens Friday, October 4th from 6-8 pm during their monthly First Friday Open House event.

Rick is an artist and retired educator working professionally since the late seventies. For most of his career, he shares that he can trace his artistic process back to when he was an Art student at the University of South Florida.

His Art History classes piqued his interest in just about every art style, and he wanted to try them all. He was supposed to “develop a study in an artistic inquiry and build upon it in a formative manner’.

He did not. This, of course, drove his professors insane.

He began his art career a teacher in the Georgia Fulton County elementary school system. His students' level of creativity and their views of the world touched him deeply. He learned from them and their fresh visions instilled his own work. Mid-career as an art professor himself, teaching older teens and adults, his students did not drive him insane.

If anything, they furthered his belief that art is not about developing a style or schema but being open to experimenting with whatever ideas popped into his head. This belief continues to drive his creative expression that can be seen in the diversity of images in his artistic portfolio.

Rick's latest show includes new work and some pieces from his most recent collections that show his range and inspirations as an artist. He will be in the gallery to walk guests through this body of work during the opening reception October 4th, from 6-8 pm.

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street (to the left of the Tivoli Theatre in the Maclellan Building). The gallery hosts the work of over 30 local professional artists and craftsman and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

Regular gallery hours are Noon to 6 pm Thursday through Monday and are extended on from 6 to 8 pm the First Friday of each month.

