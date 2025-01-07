River City Company Seeks Local Artists For Final District Banner Refresh

Over the past 15 months, local artists have been engaged to create a welcoming environment downtown Chattanooga by participating in the banner refresh program through River City Company.

The organization has now opened application until January 15th through a Request for Qualifications for the final district to receive a refresh. The City Center district is the largest downtown and is a host to many iconic venues and public places. River City Company is seeking local artists to help create a unique set of banners to celebrate the arts, culture and people of the district.

Since 2009, River City Company has operated the downtown banner program with the goal of welcoming downtown residents and visitors along with serving as an effective tool to accentuate city streetscapes. In 2023, River City Company announced a new program for community artists to assist with the redesign of the downtown banners across their districts. Over 60 artists have applied for the call for the Southside, Riverfront, Northshore and MLK Districts.

“By working with local artists, we are able to showcase the characteristics of each district. While the banners have an overall consistent appearance throughout downtown to create the cohesive feel, each banner really celebrates the best that the area has to offer,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

The Request for Qualifications will be open for artists to submit until January 15 with the top artists selected on January 24. Final submissions will be reviewed after February 7, with one artist selected for the project, receiving a $1500 stipend for their artwork.

“Through the banner design program, the unique character and creative spirit of Chattanooga is truly celebrated. It has been exciting to see the inspiration for the banner art in each district. Thank you to River City Company for their continued stewardship of this fantastic creative placemaking initiative that contributes to Chattanooga’s strong artistic and cultural vitality," said Elizabeth Carringer, Manager of Public Art with the City of Chattanooga.

To support the program, River City Company partners with local businesses and organizations to cover the cost of replacement of the banners. “We are beyond grateful to the local businesses and organizations who have stepped up and shown support for the new banners through sponsorship. It is because of generous donors that we are able to pay the artist and have beautiful new banners for our downtown districts,” said Mack. Past program supporters have included Visit Chattanooga, Riverfront Business & Resident Partnership, Tennessee Arts Commission, Center MedSpa, Medicare Misty, Frothy Monkey, The Crash Pad, Ernest Chinese, green|spaces and Wooden City.

Additional information about the banner program, request for qualifications and how the community can donate to the program can be found at https://www.rivercitycompany.com/downtown-banner-program.