River Gallery Welcomes David Landis Works To Their Sculpture Garden

River Gallery is pleased to announce the latest additions to their Sculpture Garden in the Bluff View art district overlooking the Tennessee River with three new stainless steel works of art created by one of the South's most prolific public artists, David Landis.

You can check out these new pieces any day of the week for free, dusk to dawn.

David Landis’ outdoor sculptures are comprised of large-scale, stainless steel representational and abstract pieces with nature-based themes.

His work is influenced greatly by botanical and natural forces such as wind, currents, and rays of light.

The mirror polish of the stainless is highly interactive in that the colors reflected are constantly changing, and viewers investigating the work become part of the piece as their reflections change and vary while passing the work.

Clouds, sky, time of day, seasonal changes, and faces are driving forces in the experience.

The River Gallery Sculpture Garden was designed by landscape architect Joe Baasch and is located on a two-acre outdoor space. Overlooking the beautiful Tennessee River, the garden features a formal garden, meditation area, and an informal garden with a recycling mountain stream.

River Gallery Sculpture Garden is one of the 195 sculpture gardens selected worldwide for listing in the International Sculpture Center's Sculpture Parks and Garden's Directory. The garden is further recognized with a listing in the Smithsonian Institution's Archives of American Gardens.

urchase of sculpture and information on the annual exhibit are available through River Gallery.