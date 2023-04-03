Scenic City Clay Arts Partners With Association For Visual Arts On New Exhibit

From April 14 through May 26, Scenic City Clay Arts is partnering with the Association for Visual Arts to showcase a new exhibit entitled Creative Hands, highlighting a collection of ceramic works by SCCA member potters.

The exhibit opening reception will take place on Friday, April 14 from 6-9 p.m. at the Landis Gallery at AVA.

“We are so excited to showcase the amazing talents and creativity of our SCCA members,” said Emily Lloyd, Interim Executive Director of SCCA. “The goal of this exhibition is to highlight just how diverse our member community’s work is. They all start out with a simple lump of clay, so it is inspiring to see how unique each individual piece is in this exhibit.”

This exhibit will showcase the incredible talents of 21 of SCCA’s member artists, and will highlight their unique approaches to functional and sculptural ceramic arts. Participating artists include: Amanda Eskew, Carol Quinn, Cassi Gilmore, Debby Dunn, Erika Denney, Janet Kelley Jobe, Jennie Klabnik, Jessica Uhles, Joanna West Moser, Karen Smith, Kathryn Stafford, Kaylee Beck, Kelcie Beausir, Laura Hoyer, Lauren Maxwell, Lauren Reid, Lindsay Berry, Madison Tompkins, Peggy Petrey, Robert Mohler, and Soma Paul.

“Our SCCA members are a tight-knit community of makers and artists, ranging in skill sets from beginners to professional production potters,” said Lloyd. “Members find inspiration from their studio surroundings and their relationships with each other. This exhibit is an opportunity to examine and celebrate each member’s own diverse style and skillset.”

AVA’s gallery is located at 30 Frazier Ave, Suite A in Chattanooga. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from noon - 5 p.m, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon - 6 p.m. The gallery will be closed April 21-23 for the 4 Bridges Festival.