Scenic City Clay Arts Partners With Local Brewery For Give-Back Night

The Greenhouse Barrel and Taproom will host a give-back night benefiting Scenic City Clay Arts (SCCA) on Wednesday, March 29 from 5 pm -8 p.m.

The Greenhouse Barrel and Taproom will donate 10% of all sales during the event back to SCCA to support their mission and operations. During the event, SCCA will provide “crafty hour” activities, providing clay mug-making instruction for patrons for $10 per person.

SCCA will glaze and fire the mugs, and the finished pieces will be available for pick up at a later date. SCCA apparel and stickers will also be available for purchase.

“Oddstory Brewing has been an amazing supporter of SCCA through the years, so we’re very excited to be hosting this give-back event in their beautiful remodeled space at The Greenhouse,” said Emily Lloyd, Interim Executive Director at Scenic City Clay Arts. “The Greenhouse is a lovely, cozy environment that is great for winding down after a long day, so we’re excited for this opportunity for our supporters to relax a little after work with a beer and a fun clay activity.”

The Greenhouse location recently reopened in January 2023 and provides a wide range of drink options including beers, wine, and cocktails. They also have delicious pretzels to snack on, plenty of board games, and a speed puzzle challenge every Wednesday.

“We hope that people will take this opportunity to support SCCA, support The Greenhouse, and get plugged into the growing arts community in Chattanooga.” said Interim Executive Director, Emily Lloyd. “Every dollar we raise from this event will help support our organization, so we can continue to share clay arts access with more of our Chattanooga community.”

The Greenhouse Barrel and Taproom is located at 336 E. M L King Blvd in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This brewery is a 21+ venue.

Scenic City Clay Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit ceramics studio with a mission of sharing access to all things clay through collaborative education in a community studio. Scenic City Clay Arts offers ceramics classes, studio memberships, and community outreach programs to anyone looking to experience clay arts.

For more information on Scenic City Clay Arts, visit www.sceniccityclayarts.org