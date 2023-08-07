Scenic City Clay Arts Partners With Local Brewery For Give-Back Night

The Greenhouse Barrel and Taproom will host a give-back night benefitting Scenic City Clay Arts (SCCA) on Wednesday, August 23 from 5-8 p.m.

Scenic City Clay Arts join us for - 2

The Greenhouse Barrel and Taproom will donate 10% of all sales during the event back to SCCA to support their mission and operations. During the event, SCCA will provide “crafty hour” activities, providing clay mug-making instruction for patrons for $15 per person.

“SCCA is excited to continue hosting these events for our community so that we can share access to clay arts in all different environments,” said Executive Director, Madeline Rose. “We ultimately want to get clay into the hands of anyone who wants to experience it. We’re so thankful to The Greenhouse and Oddstory Brewing Co. family for sharing this opportunity with their patrons and giving back to SCCA at the same time.”

Pre-registration for mug-making will be available on the SCCA website starting August 8, 2023. After the event, SCCA will glaze and fire the mugs, and the finished pieces will be available for pick up within 4-6 weeks after the event date.

“We hosted our first Crafty Hour event at The Greenhouse this past spring, and the interest and attendance blew us all away,” said Emily Lloyd, Associate Director at Scenic City Clay Arts. “We’re encouraging people to pre-register for their mug-making time slot this time so we can make sure that everyone gets a chance to create without having to wait too long.”

The Greenhouse Barrel and Taproom is located at 336 E. M L King Blvd in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This brewery is a 21+ venue. The Greenhouse serves beer, wine, and cocktails as well as a limited food menu.