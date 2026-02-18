Sculpture Fields' Ambassador Society To Engage Next Generation Of Arts Leaders

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, the region’s premier outdoor museum and nonprofit dedicated to free and accessible public art, is proud to announce the formation of its new Ambassador Society, a dynamic initiative designed to engage younger professionals and emerging community leaders who want to be part of something bold, creative, and impactful.

The Ambassador Society invites young professionals and art enthusiasts to play a vital role in shaping the future of Sculpture Fields. Members are passionate advocates who believe world-class public art should be available to everyone, regardless of background or income.

Through their support and involvement, Ambassadors will help ensure the continued growth, accessibility, and vibrancy of the 33-acre outdoor museum located in Montague Park.

“This new initiative reflects our commitment to cultivating the next generation of cultural leaders,” said Jay Heavilon, Board Chair at Sculpture Fields. “Our Ambassador Society members are not only supporters — they are champions for creativity, accessibility, and the transformative power of public art.”

Ambassador Society members will have opportunities to:

Connect with fellow young professionals and community leaders

Attend exclusive events, artist talks, and behind-the-scenes experiences

Build meaningful relationships while supporting a mission-driven organization

Advocate for free, accessible public art in the Chattanooga region

Contribute to innovative programming, exhibitions, and community engagement

Individuals are encouraged to consider joining the Ambassador Society because their annual membership directly fuels:

The installation and care of internationally recognized sculptures

Inspiring public art events and cultural programs

Educational workshops, lectures, and artist talks

Conservation and maintenance that keep the park beautiful year-round

As a thank-you for their commitment, Ambassador Society members enjoy exclusive benefits, including invitations to members-only gatherings, behind-the-scenes previews, and special recognition at Sculpture Fields celebrations and signature events.

To introduce the community to this exciting new initiative, Sculpture Fields will host a FREE Ambassador Society Kickoff Event on Thursday, February 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Oddstory Brewing Co: The Greenhouse at 336 E. MLK Boulevard.

Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments, networking opportunities, and a brief program at 6:00 p.m. to officially launch the Ambassador Society. Anyone interested in learning more about the program, meeting fellow young professionals, and discovering ways to become involved is warmly invited to attend.

The event is open to the public, and no membership commitment is required but seating is limited and prospective guests must secure a ticket in advance through Eventbrite - link available on the Sculpture Fields website for Ambassador Society.

As Sculpture Fields continues to expand its national and international reputation, the Ambassador Society will play an essential role in sustaining the museum’s vision. Member support helps keep the park thriving and alive with creativity, ensuring that visitors of all ages can experience large-scale sculpture in a beautiful, open setting.

For more information about the Ambassador Society, membership opportunities, or upcoming events, please visit www.sculpturefields.org/ambassador-society.