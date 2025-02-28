Sculpture Fields Announces The John Henry Invitational Artist Competition

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is proud to announce the inaugural John Henry Invitational, a new artist competition established in honor of the park’s late founder, John Henry.

This prestigious invitational invites artists to submit works for display in the park, continuing Henry’s vision of promoting sculptural excellence and artistic development.

For the first edition of this program, selected artists Coral Lambert, Ajene Williams, and Christopher Yockey will install their unique sculptures, which will be on display beginning April 25, 2025.

“We are very excited to have these works in the park,” said Terry Karpowicz, Head of the Curatorial Committee for the Board of Trustees at Sculpture Fields. “We have selected an established artist, a mid-career artist on the rise, and an emerging artist, ensuring a dynamic and diverse range of sculptures. Each piece will remain on display for two years before the next artists in the John Henry Invitational program are selected.”

John Henry and his wife Pamela transformed a 33-acre environmental brownfield in Montague Park into a world-class sculpture park in 2016, a destination recognized internationally in the art community. Following Henry’s passing in 2022, artists from around the world donated small sculptures to the park in his memory, with proceeds from sales supporting the park and its mission.

“The John Henry Invitational was created to honor John’s legacy and his commitment to the arts.” Karpowicz added. “John was always passionate about supporting established artists while nurturing young talent. This initiative continues that mission.”

The public is invited to a special brunch reception on Saturday, April 26, at 11:00 AM at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, hear them speak about their work, and participate in a Q&A session.

About the Artists

Coral Lambert is a Professor of Sculpture and Director of the National Casting Center Foundry at Alfred University. Throughout her career, Lambert has emphasized artistic collaboration and education. She founded the USUK Cast Iron Sculpture Symposium and pioneered iron casting residencies at several institutions, including Franconia Sculpture Park (MN) and Salem Art Works (NY). Her extensive international contributions to cast iron sculpture have solidified her reputation as a leading figure in the field.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Christopher Yockey now works in New York City. He holds a Master of Fine Arts from Cranbrook Academy of Art and a Bachelor of Arts from Elmira College. Yockey’s work has been exhibited in Beijing, China, at The Peace Tower at The Whitney Museum of Art, and in New York City Parks. He is currently an artist-in-residence for the Athena Foundation and a volunteer at Socrates Sculpture Park, while also working as an artist assistant to Mark di Suvero.

Emerging artist Ajene Williams began his artistic journey at Woodlawn High School, where he was mentored by Jena Momenee. His talent was quickly recognized, earning him a first-place award at the Sloss Furnaces Summer Youth Program. Williams later became an Artist-in-Residence at Sloss Furnaces, where he continues to refine his craft. Passionate about the transformative power of art, Williams believes that “hands are magic” and that creativity can bring deep, often overlooked truths to light.

Opened in 2016 by internationally renowned sculptor John Henry and wife Pamela, the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is a 33-acre outdoor art museum that brings together masterpieces from all over the world on a scale like you’ve never experienced. With more than 40 works of art, it is the largest sculpture park in the Southeastern United States and one of the region’s premier destinations for residents and tourists alike, being located just two miles from downtown Chattanooga.

The park offers free parking, a self-guided tour, educational resources for students, space and trails for fitness activities, and is friendly for leashed pets. Gates are open to the public for free seven days a week from dawn until dusk - all are welcome to enjoy. It has been featured as a must-see attraction by Forbes, Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, The New York Times, Washington Post, and Esquire. Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is a 501c3 non-profit funded by the community, for the community.