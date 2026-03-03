Sculpture Fields Dedicates Major Work By Renowned Sculptor Dennis Oppenheim

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park will unveil Entrance to a Garden, a monumental sculptural environment by internationally acclaimed artist Dennis Oppenheim, on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 12:00 Noon in the park.

Dennis Oppenheim was a pioneering figure in conceptual, environmental, and public art. Beginning in the late 1960s, he helped redefine sculpture by expanding its possibilities beyond traditional objects into immersive experiences that engage architecture, landscape, and the viewer.

His work is included in major museum and public collections worldwide and has been exhibited in leading sculpture parks including Storm King Art Center.

Entrance to a Garden exemplifies Oppenheim’s groundbreaking vision. The monumental steel structure—shaped like a jacket, shirt, and tie—creates a gateway visitors can walk through, leading into a contemplative garden that mirrors the form of the sculpture. The work merges art, architecture, and landscape, transforming the act of moving through space into a powerful and personal experience.

“This installation marks an extraordinary moment for Chattanooga,” said Board Member Jay Heavilon. “Bringing a major work by Dennis Oppenheim to our community affirms Sculpture Fields as a destination for internationally significant contemporary sculpture while remaining free and accessible to all.”

The dedication reflects the founding vision of renowned sculptor John Henry, who believed Chattanooga deserved a sculpture park of global stature. Today, Sculpture Fields continues that mission by presenting large-scale works by internationally recognized artists in an open, natural environment.

The public ceremony will include remarks from community leaders and representatives of the park, followed by the official unveiling. Guests will then be invited to explore the installation and experience the work as an immersive environment designed to inspire reflection, creativity, and connection.

Members of the Anchor Society and Ambassador Society will gather afterward for a private reception in appreciation of their vital role in supporting exhibitions, conservation, education, and free access to the arts.