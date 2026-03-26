Sculpture Fields Presents Kinetic Bloom: Celebrating The Voice Of A Movement

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is proud to announce its 2026 Kinetic Bloom Gala, an inspiring evening of performance, storytelling, and philanthropy in support of public art that is free and accessible to all.

Held this year at the historic Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Kinetic Bloom: Celebrating the Voice of a Movement will honor the living dialogue between art and community — the powerful exchange through which Sculpture Fields shapes the city, and the city, in turn, shapes the park.

The evening will feature an intimate cabaret-style performance curated and presented by Broadway artist Stephanie Waters, a personal friend of the late sculptor John Henry and his wife Pamela. Waters has also been actively engaging with the Chattanooga community in preparation for this year’s gala and will be joined on stage by the Girls Preparatory School Choir from GPS and the McCallie School Boys Choir from McCallie School.

This collaboration promises an unforgettable evening and a rare, unique opportunity to experience these powerful voices together in an intimate setting. Through music, impact stories, and reflections from the field, guests will witness how Sculpture Fields moves through the community — and how the community moves through the park. Together, these voices form a living, evolving landscape shaped by care, creativity, and collective stewardship.

Proceeds from Kinetic Bloom directly support Sculpture Fields’ mission to:

Present and preserve world-class sculpture

Cultivate and maintain the gardens and grounds

Provide free, daily access to transformative art experiences

Offer educational programming and community engagement initiatives

With limited seating, this highly anticipated gala is expected to sell out quickly.

This year’s distinguished table opportunities include:

The John Henry Table – Includes one original small-scale work by John Henry and a hardcover book of his work for each guest.

GPS Choir Support Table (Table of 8) – Includes a designated philanthropic contribution supporting the GPS Choir.

McCallie Choir Support Table (Table of 8) – Includes a designated philanthropic contribution supporting the McCallie Choir.

These curated experiences allow businesses and individuals to demonstrate visible leadership in supporting both public art and youth arts education in our community.

Kinetic Bloom is more than a gala — it is a declaration that public art matters. It is an affirmation that when art is free and accessible, it becomes part of the civic fabric, enriching lives across generations and neighborhoods.

Visit the Sculptacular Gala 2026 page sculpturefields.org/sculptacular-gala-events-2026