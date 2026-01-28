Sculpture Fields Unveils Meridian Coda By Renowned Sculptor Ed McCullough

The Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is proud to announce the installation and public unveiling of Meridian Coda, a major work by acclaimed sculptor Ed McCullough, on Friday, February 6 at Noon at Sculpture Fields, located at 1800 Polk Street.

Meridian Coda stands as a powerful and deeply personal culmination of McCullough’s artistic career. The sculpture explores enduring themes of family, connection, loss, and the quiet spaces in between—ideas that have shaped McCullough’s work for decades.

“I really appreciate Sculpture Fields giving this piece a spot in your beautiful park,” said Allison McClendon, McCullough’s daughter. “I will be there for the installation so I can take photos and send them to my Dad—he will really enjoy seeing them.”

Born during the Great Depression, Ed McCullough grew up in Chicago during World War II and later served in the U.S. Navy, patrolling the Atlantic aboard a submarine during the Cold War.

Profoundly influenced by both history and personal experience, McCullough shared a deep bond with his older brother, Bob McCullough, a photographer who documented the Holocaust during the war. That shared confrontation with darkness and light would shape both brothers’ artistic paths—Bob through photography, and Ed through sculpture.

McCullough was known for working in a meticulously ordered studio, classical music filling the space as he entered a creative flow that allowed him to process complex emotions beyond words. After Bob’s passing in 2005, Ed often spoke of his brother’s continued presence as a muse. Meridian Coda represents the final phrase in a lifelong artistic statement—an eloquent meditation on relationships, memory, and connection.

Completed as McCullough’s health declined, Meridian Coda is also a testament to the strength of artistic community. Fellow sculptors and supporters from Chicago stepped in to help assemble the work and shepherd it safely to Chattanooga. Their efforts ensured that McCullough’s vision could be fully realized and shared with the public.

Community and collaboration are once again at the heart of this extraordinary work—making Meridian Coda not only Ed McCullough’s magnum opus, but also a lasting symbol of connection, generosity, and shared humanity.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling and experience this significant addition to Sculpture Fields’ permanent collection.