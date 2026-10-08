Second Annual “Healing Through Art” Event Comes To CommonSpirit Memorial Hospital

The Hamilton County Health Department’s Violence Prevention Program, under the Health and Social Services Division, invites the community to its second annual Healing Through Art event on Saturday, October 10, at CommonSpirit Memorial Hospital.

The free event is open to the public from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. and brings together survivors, artists, community partners, and local organizations to highlight the role art can play in healing, recovery, and resilience.

Through creative expression and community connection, Healing Through Art provides a supportive space for individuals to reflect, express emotions, and learn about resources available throughout the community.

This year’s event will feature keynote speakers, spoken art, and visual art from local artists for the first time. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase artwork directly from participating artists.

A portion of each participating artwork purchase will be donated to either Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults or CommonSpirit Memorial Hospital, allowing attendees to support local artists while also giving back to organizations serving the community.

Attendees can expect:

Keynote speakers discussing the role of art in healing and resilience

Spoken art performances and visual art exhibits

Artwork available for purchase from participating artists

Community resources and information from local organizations and partners

Opportunities to connect with artists, survivors, advocates, and community members

“Healing Through Art reminds us that healing can take many forms, and sometimes expression begins where words end. By bringing survivors, artists, community partners, and residents together, we are creating a space where people can connect and find strength through creativity,” said the Health Department's Kamesha Green.

“This year, we are especially excited to give our community the opportunity to support the artists whose work tells these powerful stories while also giving back to organizations that provide critical support to survivors in our community.”

The Health Department thanks CommonSpirit Memorial Hospital, participating artists, and community partners for their support in making the second annual Healing Through Art event possible.