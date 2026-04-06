Seeing The Natural World Through The Interpretive Eyes Of Artist Rick Sanders

In his April show at In-Town Gallery, painter Rick Sanders presents interpretations of the natural world.

Rick’s poetic realism, sometimes tinged with the whimsical, uses color, space, and mood to explore both the world he sees and the world he feels.

Rick Sanders has been creating art since he was a child. Starting out in the commercial art world in the 1970s, he earned a master’s degree in art education from the University of South Florida in 1985. Since then, he has taught art to students of all levels.

“I grew up on the Chesapeake Bay, and I hiked extensively as a Boy Scout. At that time, I was an avid photographer and constantly took photos of what I saw.” Sanders says. "I soon found the camera limiting. I’d found a natural world that I strongly responded to but could not photograph. That led me to painting with oils as I sought the creative freedom to express what I saw and felt."

His two great loves as an artist are oil painting and photography, though he is also proficient in pastels, pen-and-ink, charcoal, colored pencil, and mixed media. An award-winning artist, he has shown his work across the United States. Sanders is also a writer and has published three novels.

The public is invited to come meet Sanders during a free reception on Friday, April 10th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at In-Town Gallery , located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave.

His work will remain on display all month long. Gallery hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and Noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.