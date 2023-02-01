Soddy-Daisy Community Library Announces Their 2023 Mythical Bookmark Art Contest

On Monday, February 13, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library and the KELCURT Foundation, along with cosponsor ArtsBuild, will begin the SDCL 2023 Mythical Bookmark Art Contest and Art Program.

The purpose of this contest and program is to make arts and culture more accessible to everyone. The contest is open to anyone residing in Hamilton County, Tennessee, and participants are not required to be members of the Soddy-Daisy Community Library.

Mythology has inspired artists throughout time and from around the world - and we want to see the myths that inspire you! It could be unicorns, Egyptian gods, the chupacabra, Paul Bunyan - let your art tell a mythic story!

Participants are invited to submit an original work in any two-dimensional medium (paint, crayon, pencil, computer graphic) showing their mythically inspired work. All work must be original pieces of art, and cannot depict any copyrighted material. Clip art elements will not be accepted.

Entries must be 8.5” x 2.5”. Entries must be accompanied by an entry form available on February 13, 2023, at kelcurtfoundation.org, on the Soddy-Daisy Community Library’s Facebook page, and available to pick up at the SDCL.

Three winners will be selected in each of the following age groups:

Kindergarten - 5th Grade

6th - 8th Grade

9th - 12th Grade

Adult (18+)

First place winners in each age category will receive a $50 Visa gift card; Second place in each age category will receive a $35 Visa gift card; and Third place in each age category will receive a $20 Visa gift card.

First place winning entries will be printed as bookmarks and will be given out at the SDCL. Additional copies will be given to area schools and organizations to share with students and patrons.

“We are so excited to be partnering with ArtsBuild again this year to help expand our mutual mission of more arts in more places for more people,” said Kelly Flemings, Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Soddy-Daisy Community Library.

In addition to the contest, there will be a series of free art classes in a variety of mediums available at the SDCL during the program dates. These include a floral watercolor class by renowned artist Alan Shuptrine; two classes entitled “How to Draw Your Dragon” by artist and Sale Creek High School art teacher Tim Smith; and a Nature Journaling hike, incorporating art instruction by artist Jules Jackson. Details and dates for classes are to be announced.

To participate in the art classes, you must be a patron in good standing at the Soddy-Daisy Community Library. Membership in the SDCL is free and open to everyone. Library card applications are available online at kelcurtfoundation.org/sdcl-a-library-for-all. To complete the application process, patrons must bring their driver’s license to the SDCL.

The SDCL will also be partnering with Charlie Newton and Splash Youth Arts to offer a hybrid class. Mr. Flemings will be visiting Mr. Newton’s art class and reading a variety of myths to the students, and Mr. Newton will be working with the students to bring the myths to life through the students’ artwork.

Entries must be dropped off at the Soddy-Daisy Community Library by 4pm on Friday, March 10, 2023. Winners will be notified by Friday, March 17, 2023. A winner reception and unveiling will be held at the Soddy-Daisy Community Library on Thursday, April 6, 2023. All winning pieces will be on display at the SDCL through July 2023. Originals and image rights become the property of the KELCURT Foundation upon submission. Originals will be returned to the artist upon request and may be picked up from the library.

The SDCL 2023 Mythical Bookmark Art Contest and Art Program is funded by the Artsbuild Community Cultural Connections grant program. The KELCURT Foundation/Soddy-Daisy Community Library is proud to be an ArtsBuild Community Arts Partner.