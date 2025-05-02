Step Into Spring With The First Friday Art Crawl Of Area Galleries

Step into spring with First Friday, Chattanooga’s monthly gallery crawl celebrating local art and culture.

On Friday, April 4th, from 5 PM to 8 PM, participating galleries across the city will host receptions, showcase exhibitions, and welcome the community into their creative spaces.

Participating galleries this April include:

  • Stove Works
  • AVA
  • Wavelength Space
  • ClearStory Arts
  • ICA at UTC
  • In-Town Gallery

Please note: hours vary by location—see the official event poster or visit @First_Friday_Chatt on Instagram for details. Some spaces will also offer daytime open hours for early visitors.

Whether you're discovering local talent, revisiting favorite galleries, or just enjoying a night out, First Friday is a perfect way to engage with Chattanooga’s thriving arts community.