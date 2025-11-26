Studio Ours Hosts Grand Opening In Historic Southside Turnbull Building

This Saturday is National Small Business Saturday and Studio Ours is having their grand opening event highlighting Chattanooga’s newest makers / artists’ market located inside the historic Turnbull Building, 1401 Fort Street on Chattanooga’s Southside.

Studio Ours was founded by screen print artist Chan, owner of Chan Design. She wanted to offer her fellow artists and makers a space where they could sell their products, conduct workshops and even offer lifestyle classes.

Chan said she started out like most other makers / artists, selling her items at weekend markets. “It’s labor intensive,” she said.

Currently she has 36 makers / artists collaborating with Studio Ours, many of which are creative people she met at various market venues. Studio Ours offers a unique space to share ideas, collaborate, sell their items and foster community.

Nov. 22, Studio Ours held a soft opening. Their curated market included locally made snacks, beverages, handmade jewelry and handbags, craft kits, hand crafted furniture, pastries, ceramics, fresh brewed coffee and matcha, screen printing, stickers and much more. Studio Ours also carries certain brand items like Baggu, Toyo Steel, Soolla bags, Balmuda appliances, Braun clocks, Labubus, and Snoopy merchandise.

This Saturday’s grand opening starts with a morning community Yoga class at 9 a.m. hosted by Hopefully Fitness. People interested in taking the class can register online. The fee is $10.

“Then following that, we'll have our grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Chan said. The store’s grand opening is free to the public, unless, of course, you buy an item.

Artist Lovely Intoxication will be onsite offering Aura photos. Outside the building Wei To Go food truck will be selling their products. There will be a book signing by a local author, and a variety of activities throughout the building and products for sale in the store.

Chan said they will be updating their website for upcoming workshops, classes and events. She said she wants Studio Ours to be a place where the artists can tell their stories.

“It goes beyond just having a booth or a space for the makers,” she said. “I want them to be cared for in a unique way and have their stories told.”

Chan said her community of makers and artists helped her get Studio Ours up and running. “Everybody was very cool,” she said. “I was like, hey help me out. It’s been a fun journey.”

She said her screen print studio was already housed inside the Turnbull building. Her family owns the building which served as an event venue. She said it made sense to repurpose the building to better serve artists, crafters and others that typically need a space to call their own.

“I really just want to find community,” she said.

During the soft opening Chan said she spoke with many people giving her more ideas for workshops, space offering and more.

“Someone mentioned a space where they can play D&D (Dungeons & Dragons),” she said. “I was like, of course, let's do something like that. I'm very open to collaborations. Our makers themselves can teach classes. My mom wants to teach kimchi making classes to maybe bring a little bit of Asian American culture as well into the community. The limits are endless.”

Market hours are from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Patrons will also enjoy the history and architecture of the Turnbull Building. Once the site of the Turnbull Cone & Machine Company, the building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Featuring historical architectural elements, The Turnbull merges Chattanooga's past with the present.

Grand Opening on Saturday Nov. 29, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., featuring:

Wei To Go food truck

Live tatts with Kitty Konniption and Morgan Diann

Book Signing with Mallory Huffstetler

Live Chainstitching

Aura Photos with Lovely Intoxication

Fresh matcha and hojicha with The Matcha Spot

Fresh Coffee with Summer Sun Coffee

Fresh French baguettes and pastries from Oui Oui Boulangerie

Fresh Korean pastries from Cho & Crumb

Locally made art

Studio Ours