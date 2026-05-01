Ten Local Galleries Part Of The First Friday Chattanooga Art Crawl

On the First Friday of every month, the Chattanooga arts community holds Friday art events at local galleries and open studios throughout town.

Although many of these galleries are open during the day, some stay open late for special evening hours to host First Friday from 5-8pm. Participating galleries change from month to month, and event times vary per gallery or studio.

There are 10 Participating Galleries for Friday, May 1, 2026

River Gallery

10am-8pm

400 E 2nd St

Opening Reception 6-8pm

Artists David Boyd, Jim Felder, and Steve Loucks will be present!

https://www.river-gallery.com/

HART Gallery

11am-8pm

110 E Main St

https://hartgallery.org/

In-Town Gallery

11am-8pm

26A Frazier Ave

Closing Reception 5-8pm

The Natural World Through the Eyes of artist Rick Sanders

https://www.intowngallery.com/

ICA @ UTC

12-4pm

752 Vine St

https://www.utc.edu/arts-and-sciences/ica-chattanooga/exhibitions

BFA Open Studios @ UTC

2-6pm

Fine Arts Center and 801 McCallie Avenue

Wavelength Space

5-8pm

854 McCallie Ave

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘄𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 : 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁

Artists Angie To and Kathleen Thum

https://wavelengthspace.com/

Society of Work Northshore at The Velvet Lounge

5:30-7pm

110 Somerville Ave Suite 266

Opening Reception “At Rest” exhibit

https://www.societyofwork.com/

ClearStory Arts

6-8pm

1673 S Holtzclaw Ave

Three Painters and a Woodworker

https://www.clearstoryarts.com/

Stove Works

6-8pm

1250 E 13th St

https://www.stoveworks.org/

AVA – Association for Visual Arts

6-9pm

30 Frazier Ave

Opening Reception MACRO / micro and Cross-Pollination

https://www.avarts.org/

Learn more about the First Friday Art Crawl at facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts and instagram.com/first_friday_chatt