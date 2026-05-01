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Ten Local Galleries Part Of The First Friday Chattanooga Art Crawl

by

Arts News

On the First Friday of every month, the Chattanooga arts community holds Friday art events at local galleries and open studios throughout town.

Although many of these galleries are open during the day, some stay open late for special evening hours to host First Friday from 5-8pm. Participating galleries change from month to month, and event times vary per gallery or studio.

There are 10 Participating Galleries for Friday, May 1, 2026

River Gallery

HART Gallery

In-Town Gallery

ICA @ UTC

BFA Open Studios @ UTC

  • 2-6pm
  • Fine Arts Center and 801 McCallie Avenue

Wavelength Space

  • 5-8pm
  • 854 McCallie Ave
  • 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘄𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 : 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁
  • Artists Angie To and Kathleen Thum
  • https://wavelengthspace.com/

Society of Work Northshore at The Velvet Lounge

ClearStory Arts

Stove Works

AVA – Association for Visual Arts

Learn more about the First Friday Art Crawl at facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts and instagram.com/first_friday_chatt