Ten Local Galleries Part Of The First Friday Chattanooga Art Crawl

On the First Friday of every month, the Chattanooga arts community holds Friday art events at local galleries and open studios throughout town.
Although many of these galleries are open during the day, some stay open late for special evening hours to host First Friday from 5-8pm. Participating galleries change from month to month, and event times vary per gallery or studio.
There are 10 Participating Galleries for Friday, May 1, 2026
River Gallery
- 10am-8pm
- 400 E 2nd St
- Opening Reception 6-8pm
- Artists David Boyd, Jim Felder, and Steve Loucks will be present!
- https://www.river-gallery.com/
HART Gallery
- 11am-8pm
- 110 E Main St
- https://hartgallery.org/
In-Town Gallery
- 11am-8pm
- 26A Frazier Ave
- Closing Reception 5-8pm
- The Natural World Through the Eyes of artist Rick Sanders
- https://www.intowngallery.com/
ICA @ UTC
- 12-4pm
- 752 Vine St
- https://www.utc.edu/arts-and-sciences/ica-chattanooga/exhibitions
BFA Open Studios @ UTC
- 2-6pm
- Fine Arts Center and 801 McCallie Avenue
Wavelength Space
- 5-8pm
- 854 McCallie Ave
- 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘄𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 : 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁
- Artists Angie To and Kathleen Thum
- https://wavelengthspace.com/
Society of Work Northshore at The Velvet Lounge
- 5:30-7pm
- 110 Somerville Ave Suite 266
- Opening Reception “At Rest” exhibit
- https://www.societyofwork.com/
ClearStory Arts
- 6-8pm
- 1673 S Holtzclaw Ave
- Three Painters and a Woodworker
- https://www.clearstoryarts.com/
Stove Works
- 6-8pm
- 1250 E 13th St
- https://www.stoveworks.org/
AVA – Association for Visual Arts
- 6-9pm
- 30 Frazier Ave
- Opening Reception MACRO / micro and Cross-Pollination
- https://www.avarts.org/
Learn more about the First Friday Art Crawl at facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts and instagram.com/first_friday_chatt