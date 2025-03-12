The 4 Bridges Arts Festival Returns For 25th Anniversary Show This April

Chattanooga's Association for Visual Arts is pleased to present the 25th Annual 4 Bridges Arts Festival at the First Horizon Pavilion on the southside of downtown Chattanooga this April.

The 2025 4 Bridges Arts Festival will take place April 12-13, 2025. Gates will be open 10am – 6pm on Saturday, and 10am-5pm on Sunday, and admission is $5 for adults and FREE for children under 18.

AVA encourages everyone to come enjoy browsing and shopping with artists from around the country, who create beautiful work in a variety of media and price ranges – there’s something for everyone!

2025 marks the 25th year of the festival, and AVA is so proud to mark this milestone year. 4 Bridges Arts Festival has grown into one of the best art festivals in the country, highly regarded by both attendees and the artists who show their work.

"We are so thankful for the support of the Chattanooga community over the years, and to the businesses and individuals who contribute financially to help us make the show a great success year after year," said AVA's Sarah Moore.

Over 140 artists will be at the festival this year from 30 states, including about 20 from the Chattanooga area. The artists will bring work in a variety of media, including painting, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, wood, glass, photography, and much more.

The shopping experience at 4 Bridges is unparalleled, whether you are looking for a new piece for your living room wall, a gift for a friend, or simply a treat for yourself.

In addition to the art, there will be a great roster of live musicians playing throughout the weekend, including Luke Simmons, Amber Fults, Rick Rushing III, Butch Ross, and Maria Jordania.

And, there will be special activities at the Pavilion for kids. SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop will be back leading hands-on painting activities for children throughout both days. And, the festival is very proud to have local artist/author/performing artist Andrea Zoppo, who will be set up for face painting on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon inside the pavilion. Tennessee Craft, a statewide organization for working craftspeople, will be bringing in a demonstrating artist who will also provide a special children’s activity.

To round out the festival experience, there will be a great array of food trucks available, including coffee, multiple lunch options, and delicious desserts and snacks.

A Preview Party will be held on Friday, April 11, for invited sponsors, patrons, and their guests, as well as others who wish to purchase a $135 ticket to support festival operations and AVA’s year-round programs supporting artists in Chattanooga.

The Preview Party will be a great way to get a sneak preview and an early opportunity to shop with the festival artists, in a great party atmosphere with catered food and special beer, wine, and cocktails.

Details on the whole festival, as well as how to purchase tickets for the Preview Party, are available at 4bridgesartsfestival.org.

The 4 Bridges poster artist this year is painter Elizabeth Lang of Atlanta, GA, whose painting “Rhododendrons” brings us the beautiful colors and shapes of the beginning of spring in the Appalachian foothills.