The Civic Arts League Celebrates First Friday At The Northside Gallery

First Friday returns to The Northside Gallery in North Chattanooga this Friday, September 5th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an open house and artists reception.

On display will be creative new art by members of the Chattanooga Civic Arts League.

In addition, you can come shop for a special gift or treat yourself to a piece of original art in the “Little Treasures “ room where local artists offer studio extras, framed or unframed paintings, jewelry, fabric art, and much more at affordable prices.

Refreshments and finger foods will be served, and the artists invite you to stay a while to relax in the cozy “conversation area”.

The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga, Inc. was founded in 1963 by a group of artist friends who wanted to provide a place for local artists to gather, enjoy fellowship, paint together and learn from each other and guest speakers. Members come from all around the Chattanooga and North Georgia area.

The gallery is located inside Northside Presbyterian Church on both the lower and upper levels of the church. The entrance is to the left side of the church next to the parking lot.

The Northside Gallery