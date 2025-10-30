The Hart Gallery Celebrates Fifteen Years With A Big Birthday Party

2010 may seem like the distant past for some. It was the year Apple launched the first iPad and Instagram came online. But it seems like yesterday to Ellen Heavilon.

It was the year she was inspired to take on her largest endeavor yet – founding Hart Gallery on Chattanooga’s Southside. When Heavilon came across Homes, a piece of public artwork created by Frances McDonald, Julie Clark, and Mark Making, she was deeply moved.

The sculptural pillar, covered in mosaic tiles, was built piece-by-piece by people experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga, each tile reflecting their vision of what “home” meant to them.

The stories embedded in the artwork and the beauty of its collective form sparked her desire to create a new kind of home—one for Chattanooga’s underserved artists. That vision became the Hart Gallery.

“I realized there was a lot of talent in a community that was hidden to a lot of people, and I wanted to give them a chance to express themselves,” said Ellen Heavilon.

15 years later, the gallery is celebrating its anniversary with a public celebration in its historic Main Street storefront on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, drinks, and an evening of creativity and connection as Chattanooga honors fifteen years of art with heart.

At the event, Hart Gallery will return to the artwork that inspired its founding. Birthday party guests will recreate Homes by building a new collaborative obelisk. Each participant will decorate a tile that expresses what the gallery means to them—through words or drawings. The contributions will them be joined together into a sculpture that embodies shared reflection, belonging, and home.

Since its founding, Hart Gallery has become a program of nonprofit Signal Centers and expanded to serve around 100 artists per year. This includes those living with mental and physical disabilities, experiencing homelessness, fleeing abusive situations, and many other vulnerable populations. They are mentored by successful community artists, provided art therapy, and have the opportunity to create and sell artwork for their benefit.

“The low-vision painting class is the highlight of my week,” said Hart Gallery Artist Vicki Henson, when sharing what the space has meant to her. “This is where my heart comes back to. This is my family.”

Hart Gallery’s programming has also grown over the years. From regular First Friday events to art classes and camps, there are many opportunities to engage and support the organization. Wednesday through Sunday each week, the public can peruse the gallery in search of unique, locally made treasures.

And this holiday season, Hart Gallery will release the fourth official ornament of the City of Chattanooga in partnership with Mayor Kelly’s office. The merriment will continue with the Spiked Café during MainX24.