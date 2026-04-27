The Southside's Hart Gallery Continues To Support And Inspire Art For Everyone

One thing I love about Chattanooga is that art is everywhere. There are art galleries and art museums throughout the city. Recently I discovered a truly magical place.

I was having brunch at Niedlov’s Bakery. Afterwards, I walked back across the street where my car was parked. There is a beautiful stand-alone, two-story brick building with ornated double wooden doors on the side, a roof top oasis and a mural on the side of the building with several birds in flight.

In the open yard raised garden beds were showing signs of newly growing plants and herbs. A young lady stepped out of the double doors lugging two large storage containers, so I asked her what the building was.

Turns out I was at a magical place called the Hart Gallery.

I walked back toward Main Street and the front entrance, peeked through the window and eventually stepped inside. Here is what makes this place magical, nearly every artist at this gallery has experienced or is currently experiencing homelessness or they are living with mental and physical disabilities. Some artists are disabled veterans or women fleeing abusive situations, or political refugees. Hart Gallery is a program of the Signal Center offering these artists a safe place to create, display and sell their art.

The mural on the side of the building was recently painted by nearly sixty incarcerated women, in collaboration with teaching artists from Mark Making.

Mark Making is another organization in Chattanooga that teaches art and serves marginalized populations. Hart Gallery was founded by Ellen and Jay Heavilon who purchased the building in 2010. It was abandoned and in need of repair, so they got to work and started the renovation.

Inside are paintings sculptures, jewelry illustrations and photographs. The names and background of the various artists hang by their collection.

I marveled at the mixed media of Erica Birch. Her “Agave,” looked like a mosaic with a sea of green being moved by yellow, red, and blue waves. Her other piece, “Heart Holder,” appeared to jump out at you, like the beating centerpiece of a real heart. According to her bio, Birch is a survivor of physical abuse and emotional trauma. She suffers from depression and bipolar disorder.

Based on her art, I would say she is thriving in creativity and skill. I don’t know her, but I’m so glad she has this outlet.

The photography by artist Alfred Clyde Dodson captures scenes from around the city in detail. My favorite are the two photos of an old fashion VW van. But it was also amazing to see his photos of Umbrella Alley and Cooper’s Alley after experiencing those two places just a few days ago myself.

In his bio he wrote, “I am fortunate to be able to share my photography with, and through, the Hart Gallery. They are paramount to me as visible artist, and I cannot begin to tell you how wonderful they are. With my photography I get to capture the “constant” in an ever-changing world. I express what I can through the images I capture. They are illusive, ever changing, immortal, yet crumbling. The world is changing, if ever so slightly, and photographs offer only a glimpse of the actual.”

The work done by DORORO (his birth name is Roland Douglas Jr.) reminded me of Jackson Pollock. Wild moving, lines, colors, and fluidity. Then I read his bio to see that DORORO was in fact influenced by Jackson Pollock.

His art is amazing and abstract.

“A Walk In The Park With My Best Friend,” done by Sara Coolidge is an acrylic painting featuring a woman wearing a colorful dress walking her dog under sunny blue skies, lush green lawn and a bright sun in the sky. Her bio states she has a degree in Early Childhood Education, and is an artist, author, and tutor. She has been battling mental illness for twenty years, but her bio said her illness has also enabled her to develop her unique artist style.