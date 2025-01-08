The Houston Museum Celebrates Their 51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale

Join the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts for Chattanooga's premier Antiques Show & Sale at a new venue this year, The Signal Ballroom in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex, celebrating 51 years benefiting the museum.

The Houston Museum is a Victorian house museum that opened in the 1960s in the picturesque Bluff View Art District. It displays the world-class decorative arts collection amassed by Anna Safley Houston. The building is currently undergoing a major renovation, but has opened a "pop-up" museum and gift shop in the former Bluff View Inn .

The 51st Annual Antiques Show and Sale will feature over 20 antique dealers from around the country showcasing a diverse selection of merchandise from paintings to furniture to jewelry to glassware and more. Proceeds from the three-day event benefit the Houston Museum's education and outreach programs.

The three-day event will be held at The Signal Ballroom located in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex at 21 Choo Choo Avenue February 21 through 23, 2025. Hours on Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $20, which is good for in and out for all three days. 100% of ticket sales benefit the Houston Museum.

You can also celebrate 'The Fabulous Houston' surrounded by beautiful antiques at the Antiques Show Preview Party. Held at The Signal Ballroom in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex, this is an evening filled with music, old friends, and treasure hun4ng. Enjoy delicious appetizers, grab a glass (or 2) of bubbly, and shop the Show before the crowds arrive on Friday.

Tickets are $125 per person which includes show admission all weekend ($20 value). Bundle tickets are available for the Show Admission, Preview Party, and Brunch at $195 per person.

Get tickets at EeventBrite and full details at thehoustonmuseum.org