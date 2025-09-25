The Hunter Museum Presents Spectrum 2025: A Roaring '20s Celebration

This year, The Hunter Museum of American Art's Spectrum event is transforming into something extraordinary: a Roaring '20s inspired pair of evenings and spirited auctions showcasing exceptional American art.

Presented for over 20 years by First Horizon and chaired this year by Julie and Patrick Stowe, Spectrum invites art supporters to flaunt their finest for two spectacular events where acquiring fabulous art meets the intoxicating spirit of an era that redefined creativity and culture.

Every bid placed and dollar raised directly fuels the Hunter's vital mission of connecting people from all backgrounds to the transformative power of creativity, knowledge, and ideas.

This year’s celebration features two memorable events, both anchored by expertly-selected art auctions: a prohibition-style silent auction "Speakeasy" on Thursday, November 6 at 7:00 PM, and an elegant "Gatsby Glamour Gala" with live auction on Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 PM.

New this year, gala guests will celebrate a night of roaring paddle raises by dancing the night away with a live band at the after-party.

Thanks to the Art Selection Committee, both auctions will feature a wide variety of fantastic artworks. Committee members have carefully chosen pieces from galleries across the country, with artworks appealing to seasoned collectors and newcomers alike.

The artwork available in both the silent auction and the live auction will be available to preview online in October, and beginning Saturday, November 1, anyone may visit the museum during open hours, free of charge, to view the auction items in person.

Bidding for silent auction items opens Monday, November 3 at 10:00 AM and anyone (even if you aren’t able to attend the event) may participate in the online bidding (or even purchase an item on line in advance of the cocktail party at the “buy it now” price), with all bidding on the silent items closing at two staggered times at 8:45 PM and 9:15 PM on Thursday, November 6.

Individuals not attending the gala may bid on artwork in the live auction by placing a sealed bid with Elizabeth Le via email at ele@huntermuseum.org by Saturday, November 8 at 10:00 AM.

Support the Hunter and join the ‘20s celebration by purchasing tickets today -- to purchase tickets and learn more, visit huntermuseum.org/spectrum.

The proceeds from Spectrum directly support the Hunter's commitment to growing and maintaining the museum’s world-class permanent collection, connecting the local community to American art through special exhibitions and community events, and utilizing art as a teaching tool through diverse educational programs.