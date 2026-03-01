Northside Gallery Hosts First Friday Reception Featuring 30 Local Artists

The Northside Gallery, the official home gallery of the Civic Arts League, presents a First Friday Open House and Reception on Friday, March 6th, featuring over 100 pieces or original art created by thirty local artists.

The fine artists are delighted to fill this beautiful gallery space with art in every medium and style. They look forward to meeting you and invite you to stay a while and relax in the cozy "conversation area" upstairs.

Refreshments and finger foods will also be served during First Friday, which is open from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Northside Gallery is located inside Northside Presbyterian Church in North Chattanooga at 923 Mississippi Avenue. There's ample free parking.

The Civic Arts League was founded by a group of artist friends in 1963 to provide a place for local artists to gather, enjoy fellowship, paint together, and learn from each other and from established artists and guest speakers. Members come from all around the Chattanooga/Cleveland/North Georgia area.

This current exhibit will continue through May 2026, and can be viewed during regular gallery hours, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The gallery entrance is on the parking lot side of the church.

To purchase art please contact the Northside Presbyterian church office at (423) 266-1766. Cash and checks with proper identification will be accepted for payment.

Members of the Civic Arts League exhibiting work: Ellen Anthony, Sandra Babb, Myra Barton, Ellyn Bivin, Jeanne Brice, Vera Susan Chamlee, Laura Drake, Lupina Haney, Faye Ives, Adele Jacobson, Peggy Jennings, Joyce Jones, Ginger Jordan, Janice Kennedy, Kaleb Knowles, Helen McCallie, Cindy McCashin, Doris Morris, Linda Norman, Cynthia Pennington, Aaron Quinn, Adam Romano, Sofia Rudakevych, Linda Rugina, Lori Ryan, Peter Snyder, Rebecca Streeter, Vicki Styons, Ann Tankesley, Evelyn Marie Williams, and Faye Wolfe.