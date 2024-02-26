The Northside Gallery Hosts The First Friday Invitational Winter 2024 Art Exhibit And Sale

The Northside Gallery located inside the historic Northside Presbyterian Church is honored to once again fill its spacious art gallery with this invitational exhibit featuring work from some of the areas most talented artists.

They will be hosting a First Friday Open House and Artists' Reception on Friday, March 1st from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. 

Enjoy browsing original works of art and meet the artists who have submitted pieces in a variety of art mediums, including metal wall art, fabric art, pastels, oils, watercolors, acrylics  and mixed media, while listening to the lively Irish music from Tom Morley and Friends playing Traditional Irish Music. Tom is a world renowned fiddle player extraordinaire. 

They will also have a tiny treasures room featuring jewelry, miniatures, unframed paintings and more. There is something for every taste.

This new exhibit will continue through April 21st during regular gallery hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To purchase art please contact the Northside Presbyterian Church office at (423) 266-1766.

