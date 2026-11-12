The Rising Fawn Studio Tour In New Salem Gets Set For This December

The Rising Fawn Studio Tour is set for the weekend of December 12-13 in the quaint neighborhood of New Salem on Lookout Mountain.
The event allows guests to visit the studios of artists, many of which live in the historic artist community along Plum Nelly Road. There will be six studio stops with over 16 artists, all within three miles of each other. The studio tour is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.
The art event was started in 1947 created by printmaker Fannie Mennen who called it the “Clothesline Art Show.” Mennen was one of several creative people in the neighborhood that included Virginia Dudley (enamel and ceramic jewelry artist), Frank Baisden (artist and educator), and Charles Counts (a potter who promoted the preservation of Appalachian folk art).
Recently I had the opportunity to visit this neighborhood also known as Rising Fawn and talk with some of the artists participating in this year’s Studio Tour. It was a glorious, cloudless, cool, and sunny morning when I pulled into the driveway of Beth Bradford’s farmhouse and art studio. I sat with Bradford and her two guest artists, Chelsea Johnson and Connie Ward.
Bradford specializes in landscape paintings in acrylic and watercolors. Johnson creates handmade jewelry and Ward combines various modalities and creates collages incorporating photography, papier-mâché and fabric featuring familiar pets and farm animals. Bradford is a native from Lookout Mountain who studied art at the Atlanta College of Art, UNC, The School of the Museum of Fine Art in Boston, and UTK .
“When you’re growing up and you say you want to be an artist, most people ask, "What are you really going to do?” she said. “I was an English major.”
But she did find a career in art. She taught elementary art for 19 years. Her landscapes are paintings from scenery around Rising Fawn and Lookout Mountain, but also landscapes from her travels and camping trips. The paintings are detailed, vibrant, and beautiful.
"I feel that one of the ways God expresses His love for us is through nature. I hope my paintings reflect that." Bradford said.
Johnson is a former dental hygienist who needed a hobby when COVID hit in 2020. She traded her dental tools for tiny tools she uses to create pendants, bracelets, and other jewelry. The self-taught artist also thanks God for guiding her and blessing her family.
“I adopted my son in 2021,” she said.She stated that she works on her pieces while her son sleeps. She homeschools her son who she said enjoys seeing the progress of each piece and offers his thoughts on style and color.“He loves it,” Johnson said. “He might a future art critic. I call him my little supervisor.”The work is intricate and detailed. Sometimes she needs to use a toothpick to paint details on a pendant.
“I guess my dental background came in handy,” she said.
Ward said she’s been creating things since her childhood days in the Girl Scouts. The former schoolteacher, who is also an accomplished violinist taught art in her classes.
“I know any child that's been in my class knows how to papier-mâché because it's just an easy, fun thing for them to make models,” she said. “And my artwork developed from there.”
Ward sold out of her papier-mâché bowls at last year’s show. She said she’s kept busy preparing for this year’s studio tour and has photo collages ready to go as well. She showed me one that featured a photo of a barn. She then added cutouts of farm animals like dogs, pigs, and cows.
“Right now, my basement is filled with empty frames,” she said. “I'm picking pictures to go behind them and then I'll start to think about what I could add.”
After the visit, I drove a short distance to the next studio and sat down with silk artist Claire Vassort and her guest artist Ruth Pearl.
What an incredible treat it was to sit with two Europeans, enjoy some tea and scones and hear them talk passionately of their respective and diverse artwork.
Pearl is a native of England who specializes in portrait paintings, some done in real time within minutes.
“And I always say to people, it may not look like you and it may not be flattering, but I try for both,” she said. “So, I've only got five minutes, in the case of my quick portraits, to do the task. You're really in the moment when you're doing it. It allows me to focus.”
She creates other paintings as well as Art-O-Mat work. Art-O-Mat are pieces of artwork done in small blocks like old cigarette boxes and placed into vintage, retired cigarette vending machines, which were restored and converted to vend small, original art pieces.“It allows my work to be all around the world,” Pearl said. “I saw that there's a machine in the Smithsonian outside the National Portrait Gallery. And I saw that my artwork was in that machine.”
Vassort is originally from France and moved to Rising Fawn to be near the base of her former passion, hang gliding. As a younger athlete, she was part of the U.S. Women's Hang-Gliding Team and said floating through the sky inspired some of her artwork, but there is much more to it, namely her strong connection to our environment.
The colors on her silk show movement and flow. She said she has been working on a different point of view this year, showing the movement through interpretation of land topography.
“To honor the land as a bird would see it,” she said. “So, there is a reference to flying, but more so the fact that if you back up and create distance, you can see things better as a whole. And I feel like I can depict any area that is dear to anyone’s heart.”
She added the annual studio tour also inspires her.“I have to say the Rising Fawn Studio Tour has been a motivator for me to come up with new work for the local audience,” she said. “I always want to offer and show something new. Right now, I'm in the middle of a series that should have 13 different pieces of artwork. There'll be scarves, there'll be framed originals, there'll be lanterns… and a way to make them all come together.”
Just like the other artists I had already met, these two women said creating art gives them joy and peace and more importantly allows them to use their “voices” without having to say a word.
My last stop brought me to the enchanted world of Wool Whimsy Creations by Donna Parrish. She introduced me to the craft of needle felting.
“I bought a little kit off Amazon during COVID,” she said. “I was bored and trying to find a craft to do, so I decided to give needle felting a try. I’ve been hooked ever since! One of the things I love about it is that so few people around here have ever heard of it. It’s fun introducing them to something new.”
Fairies, trolls, bunnies, foxes, Santa figurines and much more. Each handmade sculpture is unique, with its own personality and character. No two figures are alike.
“I use a felting needle that has tiny barbs on it,” she said as she held one up for me to see. “Needle felting is basically taking sheep’s wool and stabbing it with the needle to tangle and compact the fibers. You can sculpt it into all kinds of things, and you can even make wool paintings.”
Her studio is a cute wooden barn shed that sits on her fiancé Alan’s family farm. Alan insulated the interior, added a rustic looking roof, electricity and A/C. The interior looks like a cute wooden cabin in an enchanted fairy forest.
The self-taught artist had been needle felting for about a year before she began showing and selling her creations at local events. She continues to learn and develop her skills, exploring new techniques along the way.
The Bradenton, Florida native said she finds Rising Fawn to be a peaceful place to live. Surrounded by the beauty of the North Georgia countryside, she draws inspiration from the wildlife outside her studio window, nature, photographs, and her own imagination.
Getting a personal studio tour and visiting these creative and diverse groups of artists, who this time, all happened to be women, was incredible. Visitors to the Studio Tour will visit six artists’ studios and the creative work of 16 artists, from both men and women.
Rising Fawn Studio Tour
- December 12-13, 2026
- 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days
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