The Rising Fawn Studio Tour In New Salem Gets Set For This December

The Rising Fawn Studio Tour is set for the weekend of December 12-13 in the quaint neighborhood of New Salem on Lookout Mountain.

The event allows guests to visit the studios of artists, many of which live in the historic artist community along Plum Nelly Road. There will be six studio stops with over 16 artists, all within three miles of each other. The studio tour is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.

The art event was started in 1947 created by printmaker Fannie Mennen who called it the “Clothesline Art Show.” Mennen was one of several creative people in the neighborhood that included Virginia Dudley (enamel and ceramic jewelry artist), Frank Baisden (artist and educator), and Charles Counts (a potter who promoted the preservation of Appalachian folk art).

Recently I had the opportunity to visit this neighborhood also known as Rising Fawn and talk with some of the artists participating in this year’s Studio Tour. It was a glorious, cloudless, cool, and sunny morning when I pulled into the driveway of Beth Bradford’s farmhouse and art studio. I sat with Bradford and her two guest artists, Chelsea Johnson and Connie Ward.

Bradford specializes in landscape paintings in acrylic and watercolors. Johnson creates handmade jewelry and Ward combines various modalities and creates collages incorporating photography, papier-mâché and fabric featuring familiar pets and farm animals. Bradford is a native from Lookout Mountain who studied art at the Atlanta College of Art, UNC, The School of the Museum of Fine Art in Boston, and UTK .

“When you’re growing up and you say you want to be an artist, most people ask, "What are you really going to do?” she said. “I was an English major.”

But she did find a career in art. She taught elementary art for 19 years. Her landscapes are paintings from scenery around Rising Fawn and Lookout Mountain, but also landscapes from her travels and camping trips. The paintings are detailed, vibrant, and beautiful.

"I feel that one of the ways God expresses His love for us is through nature. I hope my paintings reflect that." Bradford said.

Johnson is a former dental hygienist who needed a hobby when COVID hit in 2020. She traded her dental tools for tiny tools she uses to create pendants, bracelets, and other jewelry. The self-taught artist also thanks God for guiding her and blessing her family.

“I adopted my son in 2021,” she said.She stated that she works on her pieces while her son sleeps. She homeschools her son who she said enjoys seeing the progress of each piece and offers his thoughts on style and color.“He loves it,” Johnson said. “He might a future art critic. I call him my little supervisor.”The work is intricate and detailed. Sometimes she needs to use a toothpick to paint details on a pendant.

“I guess my dental background came in handy,” she said.

Ward said she’s been creating things since her childhood days in the Girl Scouts. The former schoolteacher, who is also an accomplished violinist taught art in her classes.

“I know any child that's been in my class knows how to papier-mâché because it's just an easy, fun thing for them to make models,” she said. “And my artwork developed from there.”

Ward sold out of her papier-mâché bowls at last year’s show. She said she’s kept busy preparing for this year’s studio tour and has photo collages ready to go as well. She showed me one that featured a photo of a barn. She then added cutouts of farm animals like dogs, pigs, and cows.

“Right now, my basement is filled with empty frames,” she said. “I'm picking pictures to go behind them and then I'll start to think about what I could add.”