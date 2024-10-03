Threshold Collective's "Living Space" Opening At Wavelength Space

Wavelength Space proudly presents "Living Space," a group exhibition curated by Threshold Collective, opening Friday, October 4th, from 5-8 PM.

This marks the collective’s third group exhibition, coinciding with Chattanooga’s revitalized First Friday art crawl.

Threshold Collective, comprised of six artists from across the U.S., explores memory and the domestic realm through a diverse range of perspectives.

The works in "Living Space" span various media and interpretations, reflecting intimate ideas of home. Alongside the core members of Threshold, eleven guest artists contribute their distinct voices, making this a powerful exploration of the spaces we live in and the meanings we attach to them.

Participating Threshold Collective artists include:

Lindsay Martin Gryskewich (Richfield, OH)

Raquel Mullins (Chattanooga, TN)

Joanne Tepper Saffren (Sacramento, CA)

Victoria Sauer (Chattanooga, TN)

Carlie Trosclair (New Orleans, LA)

Rachael Zur (West Linn, OR)

Guest artists include:

Allison Baker (Indianapolis, IN)

Katie Baker (Cincinnati, OH)

Lisa Brown (Greenbelt, MD)

Andria Abbott Bruce (Chattanooga, TN)

Joe Kameen (Graniteville, SC)

Colin Kippen (Portland, OR)

Andrew Orloski (Fresno, CA)

Baylee Schmitt (Newport, KY)

Sharon Shapiro (Charlottesville, VA)

Gina Stuccio (Knoxville, TN)

Carson Whitmore (Durham, NC)

Join the artists at the opening reception on October 4th, where several of the Threshold Collective members will be present. The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments, including draft beer and wine, will be provided by Wavelength Space.

The exhibition runs through November 3rd, with a closing reception on Friday, November 1st, from 5-8 PM, as part of Chattanooga’s First Friday event. The gallery will also be available by appointment from October 5th to November 3rd. Bookings can be made via wavelengthspace.com or @wavelength_space on Instagram.