Tickets On Sale Now For The Southside's Annual 4 Bridges Arts Festival

AVA’s premier juried fine art festival—returns to Chattanooga’s First Horizon Pavilion on April 18–19.

Nationally ranked and widely celebrated, 4BAF brings together more than 140 artists from across the U.S. for a weekend of exceptional artwork, community connection, and creative exchange. The two-day festival celebrates excellence in the visual arts and awards $15,000+ in cash prizes.

Skip the line and save with pre-sale tickets. Saturday and Sunday day passes are $5 when purchased in advance through their online form, or $6 at the gate when paying by card.

Want an early look at the artwork? Join them for the Preview Party on April 17, featuring select wines, signature cocktails, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and the first opportunity to view and purchase work from the festival artists before the weekend begins. Purchase your Preview Party tickets here.

Looking for the full VIP experience? Become a 4BAF Patron. Patron packages include Preview Party access, weekend festival passes, Bridge Bucks to spend on art, and exclusive perks throughout the weekend. This year, Patron packages also include year-round membership benefits through AVA Access.

Looking for another way to get involved? Volunteer with them. Volunteering offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of Chattanooga’s favorite arts events. Roles include assisting with ticket sales, greeting festivalgoers, supporting artist booths, and more—all while getting an early preview of the artwork.

Festival Dates: April 18–19, 2026

Times: Saturday 10 AM - 6 PM; Sunday 10 AM - 5 PM

Preview Party: Friday, April 17 from 6-9 PM

Volunteer Opportunities: April 17–19

Learn more at avarts.org/about-4baf1