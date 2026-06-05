Townsend Atelier Hosts Free Artist Talk: Behind The Work Featuring Jet Smith

Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce the third in its free lecture series, Behind the Work, on Sunday, June 7 from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. The lecture series is given by some of Chattanooga's best visual artists.

June's lecture will feature artist Jet Smith, who will give insight to his process, the challenges, and inspiration for his work, followed by a Question & Answer session.

The lecture series us open to the public free of charge, with no registration necessary.

Jet Smith is a visual artist in Chattanooga, whose work has maintained a continuous focus on the development of an artistically defined “subreality.” Through sharp, constructive drawing accompanied by an expanding body of written work, this shrouded world is slowly gaining definition.

In what could be viewed as an attempt to unify fundamental opposites, he seeks to shine a clear and precise light on the vague forms collected during these ongoing internal explorations, acting as an archaeologist responsible for unearthing and documenting the relics of a hidden reality.

Behind the Work, artist talk with Jet Smith