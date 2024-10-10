Townsend Atelier Takes Watercolors "Outside The Box" In New Exhibit

Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce Outside of the Watercolor Box, an art exhibition featuring the works of eighteen Region III members of the Tennessee Watercolor Society.

The public is invited to an opening reception on: Friday, October 11 from 5:30-8 pm at Townsend Atelier in the Arts Building located at 301 East 11th Street.

Works will be on view through the month of October and can be viewed M-F from 10am-4 pm or by appointment.

Exhibiting artists include:

Mary Ahern

Ann Aiken

David Barber

Bill Borden

Emily Boyd

Durinda Cheek

Harriet Chipley

Mark Cobbe

Liz Darling

Jean Ferguson

Marie Spaeder Haas

Irma Herzog

Faye Ives

Lilly Jorgensen

Mary Logsdon

Lynne Mayer

Pat Patrick

Richard Rice

Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and to educating the public about the significance of the art form as an important, creative and permanent medium.