Townsend Atelier Takes Watercolors "Outside The Box" In New Exhibit

Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce Outside of the Watercolor Box, an art exhibition featuring the works of eighteen Region III members of the Tennessee Watercolor Society.
The public is invited to an opening reception on: Friday, October 11 from 5:30-8 pm at Townsend Atelier in the Arts Building located at 301 East 11th Street.
Works will be on view through the month of October and can be viewed M-F from 10am-4 pm or by appointment.
Exhibiting artists include:
- Mary Ahern
- Ann Aiken
- David Barber
- Bill Borden
- Emily Boyd
- Durinda Cheek
- Harriet Chipley
- Mark Cobbe
- Liz Darling
- Jean Ferguson
- Marie Spaeder Haas
- Irma Herzog
- Faye Ives
- Lilly Jorgensen
- Mary Logsdon
- Lynne Mayer
- Pat Patrick
- Richard Rice
Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and to educating the public about the significance of the art form as an important, creative and permanent medium.