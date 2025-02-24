Two Fantastic New Exhibits Opening At The AVA Gallery This Week

The Association for Visual Arts announces two new exhibits opening at their Frazier Avenue location this week.

In their Main Gallery, Five Ways of Looking at Home will be on display, featuring works by Dana Shavin, Lisa Norris, Lawrence Mathis, Brent Sanders and Daryl Thetford.

In the Landis Education Gallery, a group exhibit of silver gelatin photography by nine photographers from Safelight District, Chattanooga’s Community Darkroom will be featured.

Both exhibitions will open with a public reception on Friday, February 28th from 6-9 PM. They will remain on display through April 10th during normal gallery hours.

Main Gallery: Five Ways of Looking at Home

This exhibit brings together work from five long established contemporary artists in our community. While their respective bodies of work are different, this exhibit will present how each artist approaches the idea of “home” and what it means, bringing those ideas into their work.

Themes range from shifting landscapes of place and culture, expansion, transformation, nostalgia, and memory. Works included range from art object studies, landscapes, and conceptualizations of urban life.

Landis Education Gallery: Safelight District Group Show

Safelight District is Chattanooga’s Community Darkroom. In recent years, it has been working to create a location where film enthusiasts in Chattanooga and surrounding areas can process and develop their photos. Safelight District offers memberships, film processing and scanning, and private lessons to those interested in basic camera instruction, color and black-and-white film processing, and black-and-white printing.

This show highlights their members' dedication in the darkroom, from learning traditional black and white printing, to honing their craft and creating original one-of-a-kind Silver Gelatin Prints. While the fundamentals of printing remain consistent, each photographer makes their prints their own with subtle choices - like paper finish and tone, contrast, exposure, and more - transforming every photographic print into a unique work of art.

Artists featured:

Megan Ledbetter

Wayne Setser

Jeffrey L. Cohen

Kevin Lane

Jason Miller

Colleen McCarthy

Aria Cooper

Linnea Moody

Tristan Webb

The Association for Visual Arts’ mission is to strengthen and promote the artistic ecosystem of Chattanooga’s visual artists, art enthusiasts and arts-based institutions. To learn more, visit avarts.org.