Upcoming AVA Member Salon Show To Feature Artwork From 153 Artists

At AVA’s Frazier Avenue Gallery on the North Shore comes their largest exhibition of the year: the 2024 AVA Member Salon Show kicks off on November 20th and runs through December 22nd.

And this is one the largest salon shows they have ever done, featuring artwork from 153 local and regional artists.

Each year, around the holiday season, AVA hosts the annual salon show exhibit to showcase the wide range of work and talents of the roster of member artists.

Modeled after the 18th century French Salon, the works will be displayed floor to ceiling in both galleries of AVA's main space at 30 Frazier Avenue.

This year, AVA's total roster of members has grown to nearly 400 artists, and they are thrilled to feature so many in this show.

There will be something for everyone, from painting to ceramics, jewelry to sculpture and number of subject matters.

Come to the show and celebrate the vibrancy and depth of the artist community in Chattanooga.

A special opening reception will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 6-9 PM at the AVA Gallery (beverages provided).

The exhibit will run for one month only and close on December 22nd. AVA will then be closed for the holiday season.

Gallery Hours

Sunday, Wednesday & Thursday: 12pm-5pm

Friday-Saturday: 12pm-6 Pm

Closed Monday And Tuesday

Learn more about AVA at www.avarts.org